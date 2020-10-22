CATEGORIZATION OF MARKETING AUTOMATION SOFTWARE COMPANIES : 360QUADRANTS

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing automation software is the high-tech platform that helps in optimally managing all marketing-related processes along with marketing campaigns across various channels. By using this software, it becomes possible for users to target leads with auto generated emails and messages that are relevant to them. The main aim of marketing automation software is to work along with marketing strategies and manage leads throughout so that they are converted into customers.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best marketing automation software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking Quadrants are generated post an analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the marketing automation software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis, which helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Read a Press Release on “Marketing Automation Software”: https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-list-of-best-marketing-automation-software-companies-of-2020

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Top Marketing Automation Software companies have been rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors.

An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 80+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research on marketing automation software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

Read More : https://www.360quadrants.com/software/marketing-automation