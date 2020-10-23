Future Electronics Promotes Extended Order Cut-Off Times

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is promoting their extended order cut-off times.

Future Electronics’ three modern, automated Distribution Centers were strategically placed in order to process same-day shipments quickly and accurately.

The flagship North American Distribution Center is located in the Memphis area with direct proximity to carrier hubs, and to one of the world’s largest cargo airports. The EMEA Distribution Center, located in Leipzig, Germany, is a focal logistics point in Central Europe, also in close proximity to carrier hubs. The strategically-located Singapore, Asia Distribution Center is located in Asia’s established logistics hub, right near the Changi Airport.

Future Electronics’ automated material handling process, along with its modern warehouse management systems, significantly reduce order processing times and fulfill orders with precision. For example, qualified priority customer orders can be fulfilled from receipt to shipment in a mere 15 minutes, following the most stringent quality standards of the industry.

For more information about the capabilities of Future Electronics Distribution Centers, please visit:

www.FutureElectronics.com/About-Future/Distribution-Centers.

