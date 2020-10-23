Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The overall Rat Model Market is expected to reach $588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

Growth Driver in Depth:

Advancements in Gene Editing Tools Set to Augment the Demand for Rat Models

Advantages Offered By Rats Over Mice

Continuous Support in the Form of Investments and Grants

Increased Demand for Personalized Humanized Rat Models Due to Growing Consumption of Personalized Medicines

Increase in R&D Activities Carried Out By Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Growth Opportunities:

Increased production of monoclonal antibodies

Rising demand of humanized rat models

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of model type, categorized into outbred rat, inbred rats, knockout/genetically modified rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, hybrid/congenic rats, and immunodeficient rats. In 2016, the outbred rats segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global rat model market. However, the knockout/genetically modified rats segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the use of this type of rat models to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s disease.

On the basis of technology, segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). In 2016, the CRISPR segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market

Major Market Developments;

In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

In October 2015, Horizon Discovery Group plc expanded its UK based headquarters. The new facility is likely to accommodate 200 employees across manufacturing, services, research, and general and administrative functions.