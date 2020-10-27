VIVEKA Hospitals – Best Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — If you are facing the challenge of choosing the best multi-super speciality hospital for your loved ones who are ailing with multiple conditions, VIVEKA Hospitals in Nagpur will come to your rescue. The greatest advantage of the Best Multi-Super Speciality Hospitals in Nagpur is that they offer facilities of an easy collaboration of Doctors, well-trained staff and state-of-the-art infrastructure with the latest technology. The experts in various fields of medicine can easily collaborate and synchronize the line of treatment for patients leading to comprehensive care and better and speedy recovery under one roof. VIVEKA Hospitals thus is a one-stop destination for the advanced healthcare and medical requirements of the citizens of Nagpur, Central India and across the globe.

VIVEKA hospitals as a premier healthcare provider in Nagpur ensures that the hospital infrastructure and the in-built systems encourage and assist the collaboration of doctors to combat, cure and deliver multiple health services.

VIVEKA Hospitals is a 100 bedded multi-super speciality hospital in Nagpur renowned for offering high-quality clinical care, excellence in patient care services, superior quality diagnostic tools and equipment, latest medical technologies and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

There are many advantages to selecting a multi-super speciality hospital for your treatment. The team at VIVEKA hospitals is composed of physicians, surgeons, cardiologists, orthopaedics, neurologists, gastroenterologist etc specialising in a wide range of specialities. The experts in various fields being on board in the same hospital can collaborate for the wellbeing of patients leading to comprehensive care that is efficient, accurate, quick and thorough. The infrastructure, the systems and the services are designed to assist the doctors to deliver top-class services to their patients. The entire system is patient-centred and the hospital ensures availability of all equipment required to provide patients with the highest quality of medical care.

Multi-super speciality system at VIVEKA Hospitals has an environment that promotes and encourages communication and collaboration between the various departments so that the patients get the best treatment possible and the highest quality of care. This kind of system is especially beneficial for patients with multiple medical conditions and complex problems.

As Central India’s most trusted professional medical care provider with 100 beds, 28 beds dedicated to advanced cardiac, surgical and intensive care units and 5 fully equipped modular operation theatres VIVEKA Hospitals is a super-multi speciality hospital. Situated in the heart of Nagpur city, close to Subhash Nagar metro station, VIVEKA Hospitals is a one-stop destination for the advanced healthcare and medical requirements of the citizens of Nagpur, Central India and across the globe.