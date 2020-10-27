Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Electric Shuttle Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The new report on the Electric Shuttle Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2014 – 2018. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume volume (n units), of various segments in the Electric Shuttle Market during the forecast period of 2018 – 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of the Electric Shuttle Market.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas. Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

Innovative LMP battery and Supercapacitors: Leading Manufacturers to Shift their Focus towards Offering Uninterrupted Services

To maintain pace with the recent trends in the automotive industry, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative software and hardware, radical designs, and lightweight materials. For instance, a French transport company, Bollore Group has developed electronic shuttles that contains a battery backup system, supercapacitors, and LMP battery. The backup power system provides a distance coverage of 30 km LMP and battery enables the customers to cover 2 km on a single charge.

In addition, a subsidiary of Blue Solutions that is owned by Bellore Group, BlueSG Pte Ltd in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University has recently launched the first flash-charging electric shuttle in Singapore. The shuttle undergoes charging at the charging station when passengers alight or board from the vehicle. In addition, the electric shuttle is equipped with quick charging and emission-free features, which enables the vehicle to travel long distances.

Quick and Convenient Global Services: Online Rental Applications to Broaden the Scope of Deployment

For quick and convenient services, individuals prefer booking their seats in the public transports through online rental services while returning back home, traveling to the office, or other events. In order to improve their position in the competitive market, the leading companies are engaging in collaborations with the online rental service provides. This has translated into increasing number of passengers for the electric shuttles.

In addition, to offer enhanced connectivity in the cities, service providers are offering commutation services to the individuals near the metro stations and bus stations. Convenience in booking the seats in the public transportation such as electric shuttles has led to an increase in the number of passengers. Passengers are logging on to various online portals to book their seats in electric shuttles in advance. Some of these rental service portals include OLA, Feedmanseating.com, and SuperShuttle.

