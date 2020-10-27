Rehabilitation Equipment Market Worth $16.6 billion by 2025 – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Product (Mobility, Cane, Crutches, Walker, Body Support, Lift, Beds, Sling, Exercise, Therapy, Reading, Writing), Application (Physical, OT, Strength) End User (Physiotherapy, Hospital, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population

Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

Emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. The therapy equipment segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of various injuries and chronic conditions.

Based on end user, segmented into hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, home care settings, and other end users. The home care settings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on reducing healthcare costs and government initiatives to promote home healthcare. In addition, healthcare spending for home services has grown significantly, reflecting an increase in the use of home-based services.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as supportive government initiatives for safe patient handling, rising geriatric population, and the high burden of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the European market.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The rehabilitation equipment market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering rehabilitation equipment include Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Carex Health Brands, Inc. (US), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), Etac AB (Sweden), Joerns Healthcare (US), Prism Medical UK (UK), EZ Way, Inc. (US), TecnoBody (Italy), Proxomed (Germany), Handicare (Sweden), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Enraf-Nonius (Netherlands), and Antano Group (Italy). These players adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to further expand their presence in the global market.