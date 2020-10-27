Wealth Management Software Market Revenues Analysis, Growth Drivers & Expansion Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Wealth Management Software Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape, and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global wealth management software market is projected to attain USD 5.80 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period, 2019 to 2025

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players operating in this industry are Temenos Headquarters SA; Fiserv, Inc.; Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; Profile Software; SEI Investments Company; Dorsum Ltd.; Objectway S.p.A.; and Finantix, Comarch SA. These players are focusing on various strategic initiatives like product upgrades, M&A, and strategic partnerships to expand their service portfolio and to retain their market share. For example, InvestEdge, Inc. and Finserv, Inc. went into partnership in October 2015 to improve the accessibility and data management of customized solutions offered to advisory firms and investors operating on Unified Wealth Platforms of Finserv, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Rising digitalization and automation across various wealth management firms and financial institutions such as trading houses, asset management firms, banks, forex traders, and brokerage firms is projected to proliferate the market growth from, 2019 to 2025.

Moreover, this software is secured, efficient, and cost-effective. This factor is anticipated to impel the popularity of such software. In addition, rising number of High-Net-Worth individuals across Asia Pacific and North America is anticipated to further propel the demand for wealth management solutions.

This software helps in easing the decision-making process while making critical investments. Moreover, they provide improved solutions by employing data analytics and extracting big data. This is further projected to fuel the wealth management software market growth.

Application Outlook:

Financial Advice & Management

Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management

Performance Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Reporting

End-Use Outlook:

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading & Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Regional Insight:

In 2018, North America held the largest share across the global market owing to the rising population of High-Net-Worth individuals and the rising number of SMEs in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to attain the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to the growing population of High-Net-Worth individuals.

