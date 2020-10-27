Data Center Networking Market Business Opportunities & Revenue Driving Factors, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Data Center Networking Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global data center networking market size was accounted for USD 19,853.1 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach USD 40.9 billion by 2025. It is projected to register 11.0% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to Million Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players include in this market are Cisco Systems Inc.; IBM Corporation; Alcatel-Lucent S.A; HP Development Company, L.P.. Other players include in this market are Dell Inc.; Hitachi Data Systems Corporation; Equinix Inc.; Vmware, Inc.; and others.

Market players are focusing on gaining maximum customer base and higher market share. Ker market players are also concentrating on expansion of existing product portfolio by introducing technologically advanced solutions and implemented several strategies like merger & acquisition to strengthen the solution offering.

Growth Drivers:

The growing huge amount of unstructured data across several industries is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud computing and the introduction of advanced data center operating models are also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Factors such as operational cost reduction, improvement in the integration of server, and optimum performance are augmenting the growth of this market.

Product Outlook:

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

Network Security Equipment

WAN Optimization Equipment

Application Outlook:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Government

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Regional Insight:

In 2018, North America has dominated the global market and held the largest market share of over 30.0% in terms of revenue. At present the region has around 1,600 data centre. North America is expected to lead the data center networking market during 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for data center operating model that secure the information across various industries is expected to drive the market in the regional.

