Features of ActiveCampaign in Marketing Automation Software : 360quadrants

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company was founded by Jason VandeBoom in 2003. ActiveCampaign provides customer experience automation (CXA) software which includes email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories. ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses to transform the customer engagements by meaningfully empowering business process automation through lead generation and managing customers at every stage of buying journey. ActiveCampaign Marketing Automation platform allows businesses to connect and communicate with their customers through personalized and intelligence-driven messages across the channels.

Features

Website Tracking – The website tracking feature allows you to check what products, services, and information your contacts are most interested in. This information can help the company to follow by tracking every step of your customer’s journey and succeed them to pull more customers.

Event tracking – Event tracking enables you to see what people are doing in your app, membership site, website, or online portal. Event tracking helps to show every actions live. With event tracking, you can track video views, button clicks, orders, logins, and in-app behaviors.

Goal tracking – Goal tracking helps you to check who’s moving through your process and where people drop off. With goal tracking, you can see what happens at every step of your funnel and can easily manage and change what is happening in your marketing efforts.

ActiveCampaign Pricing – The ActiveCampaign Pricing plan includes Lite, Plus, Professional and Enterprise pricing. Its Lite pricing plan begins from $9 per month, Plus pricing is $49 per month, Professional pricing ranges $129 per month, Enterprise pricing – $229 per month. All plans are charged per user which should paid annually.

Automation Map – Automation Map tool helps you to see how automations connect to each other and work together. Automation Map helps to edit your marketing strategy and gives you more time to work on your business by finding new opportunities.

Customer Attribution – Customer attribution helps you to track leads to get more customers for your business. Customer attribution tells you which top-performing marketing channels works best and easier for you including social media, SEO, PPC, Facebook Ads, Email, etc.

Marketing automation software is a key component of marketing automation tools that enables the companies to automate its marketing related activities such as email marketing, social media, direct mail, lead generation, digital advertising, and many more. Marketing automation products can help to streamlines marketing workflows and measures the outcomes of an entire marketing campaigns across segments and channels. Marketing automation software can often integrate with CRM software, CMS tools, social media management software, and account-based orchestration platforms.

Other vendors of Marketing Automation Software are Oracle Corporation, Acoustic, SAS Institute Inc, Act-On, Clickdimensions, Keap (formerly Infusionsoft), Ontraport, Leadsquared Marketing Automation, Sendinblue, Simplycast, Autopilot, Cordial, dotdigital Engagement Cloud, Drip, Exponea, Gamooga, Iterable, Kizen, ManyChat, Mautic, MoEngage, Nurture, Resulticks, Sailthru, WebEngage etc.