Gamma Probe Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2030

The global gamma probe devices market is estimated to reflect a CAGR of about 10% for the assessment period (2020-2030). The expansion could be mainly due to higher technological progressions in the field of semiconductors and telecommunications.

“Rising inclination towards gamma probe devices for minimally-invasive surgical procedures to forestall increasing thyroid and breast cancer cases offer a competitive advantage to companies based on innovation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Gamma Probe Devices Market – Key Takeaways

Based on modality, the trolley-mounted devices segment holds more than 41% of the overall market, due to an increase in demand from hospitals.

In terms of end-user, specialty clinics are the fastest-growing category because of the growing inclination for cancer treatment in these clinics.

Europe’s regional market will account for about 44% of the overall market share in terms of revenue owing to the escalating breast cancer mortality rate in the region.

Gamma Probe Devices Market – Drivers

Growing investments in the market by prominent companies and a growing emphasis on economical product development will complement market growth.

Increasing the prevalence of breast cancer and thyroid as well as growing mortality rate will boost the market growth over the years leading.

Incessant focus by players to manufacture technologically-progressed gamma probe devices will favor market growth over 2020-2030.

Recent progressions in gamma probe devices with the economical facility and rising inclination for minimally-invasive image-guided techniques will favor market expansion.

Gamma Probe Devices Market – Constraints

The selection of cost-efficient substitutes by the patients might be an immense constraint for the gamma probe device market.

The higher cost associated with gamma probe devices might impede the market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The gamma probe devices market is significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various international manufacturing and production businesses are affected considerably. A few of the prominent companies are inept to produce enough products to fulfill worldwide demand because of manpower shortage. This aspect is likely to hurt the global economy in the upcoming days.

Competition Landscape

Key companies identified in the global gamma probe devices market are LabLogic Group Holdings, Hologic, Danaher Corporation, Intramedical Imaging, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., BIODEX, Crystal Photonics GmbH, Capintec Inc., and Oncovision. These key companies have focused on several business strategies for instance strategic alliances with other medical device manufacturers for product distribution and sales, and partnership with healthcare institutes for R&D (research & development) of advanced technologies.

