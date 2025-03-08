MTS Scaffolding Ltd complete fixed temprary roof

Longhope, UK, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — MTS Scaffolding Ltd Mtsscaffoldingltd.co.uk are often asked to provide scaffolding for insurance companies.

We were asked to provide a fixed temporary roof, also known as a ‘Top Hat’ or ‘Tin Hat’ for beloved village store in Brockweir, in between Monmouth & Chepstow.

Tragically, a fire had started in the store overnight causing significant damage internally and structurally to the roof. Thankfully no one was hurt, however the owners of the store and surrounding community needed the building covered over and protected as quickly as possible so they could get to work on repairing the building, and so they could start trading again.

We got to work quickly, getting the temporary roof designed by TAD Scaffold Designs and completing the site survey the same day we had the call.

The store was a converted wooden barn so the challenge was to structurally support the temporary roof without being able to physically drill tie into the building.

We incorporated a series of water butts/IBC’s to weigh the scaffold down around the building to overcome this and we got to work straight away.

Providing scaffold in an emergency thankfully isn’t a regular occurrence.

However, MTS Scaffolding are an extremely reactive business, we always work quickly and professionally to provide emergency scaffolding solutions for our clients.

For further info contact Natalie at .

Email . enquiries@mtsscaffoldingltd.co.uk

Website . https://www.mtsscaffoldingltd.co.uk/

Tel: 01594 368569.

Unit 2a Longhope Business Park, Monmouth Rd, Longhope , GL170QZ