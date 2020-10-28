Best E-commerce Platforms – A Definitive Guide to Understand the Features and Benefits

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The market is categorized in five major regions that include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the overall ecommerce platform market over the next few years. Increasing number of business formations is providing the best opportunities for the e-commerce platform service providers.

Based on type of platform, the market is classified into, commerce, order management, business intelligence, shipping and others, amongst which, commerce is accounted for the biggest market share in complete worldwide ecommerce platform market.

best e-Commerce platforms also be termed as a shopping cart solution, shopping cart software, ecommerce website builder, online store builder or ecommerce platform and it caters a sole purpose that is to help businesses in selling their products online. Ecommerce platform comprises customizable site templates, a unified shopping cart, SEO, email marketing, inventory management and analytics.

eCommerce platforms help businesses in managing their core processes like the front-end vending of products and services, and the back-end operations of managing inventory and customer order history. 360Quadrants has analysed the e-Commerce market and has identified top 10 products in the market based on various critical parameters. These top products have been highlighted below:

• Shopify

• WooCommerce

• BigCommerce

• Miva

• 2Checkout

• nopCommerce

• Magento Commerce

• SuiteCommerce

• Ecwid

• FastSpring

Top 10 Upcoming e-Commerce Companies in 2020

Due to the fact that businesses today are adopting online channel as on their medium to sell products or services, the day isn’t very far where majority of their businesses will be generated online. With this as an opportunity, a last few years has seen a lot of start-ups and also a few companies coming up due to their technology adoption and their pricing structures. 360Quadrants has identified a few of these upcoming companies which offer latest e-commerce solutions:

• Volusion

• Sellfy

• Slatwall

• 3dcart

• Handshake

• Digital River

• Square E-commerce

• Storbie

• TrueCommerce

• Expedite Commerce

E-Commerce Platform Challenges and Resolutions

1. An Absence of Online Identity Verification

2. Customer sign-ups with incorrect information or COD purchases with fake contact details may lead to huge revenue damages.

3. Checking for any signs of suspicious activity and identifying fake phone numbers and email addresses

4. Sending a verification link when a customer signs up

5. With COD purchases, an automated call could even dial out to the customer, asking them to validate the delivery address.

6. Delivering Omnichannel customer experience

7. Customers today tend to use multiple channels to interact with brands. In this case, any business that isn’t adopting an omnichannel retailing strategy will possible lag behind its online savvy competitors.

8. Latest visual engagement tools allow businesses to help customers across all channels

9. Recognizing key channels

10. Maintaining the context.

11. Shopping cart abandonment

12. Shopping cart rejection is a big problem. Even e-commerce companies find it really hard to deal with this.

13. Reshaping the shopping cart, ensuring that there are no bugs or needlessly long and annoying form filling process.

14. Implementing best live chat solutions

15. Leveraging best visual tools

16. Maintaining customer loyalty

17. Acquiring new customers and then preserving them needs an enormous effort. One of the reasons e-commerce businesses in particular face a trial in building customer loyalty is that the seller and buyer are unknown each other.

18. Identify competitive advantage and nurturing customer service accordingly

19. Display address, and other important contact details

20. Loyalty Programs

21. The scuffle of contending on price and shipping

22. Online merchants often contest on price. Many sellers list the same products on their sites, but the prices may vary. They are competing to upsurge their market share by selling the product. This can particularly impact small e-commerce firms.

23. Inventory Distribution to Fulfilment Warehouses

24. Resourceful Shipping

25. Challenging against retailers and manufacturers

26. Many online stores purchase products wholesale from producers or distributors, selling them with retail online. This is the straight forward business model for online stores. It happens often, that the product manufacturers and retailers start selling straight to consumers.

27. Prioritise the manufacturers who are less likely to sell directly to customers

28. Lower the price or offer additional benefits

29. Set a contract that prohibits manufacturer to sell to the customers directly

