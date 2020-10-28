Deodorant Wipes Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global deodorant wipes market is projected to surpass a value pool of US$ 70Mn during the projection period 2020 to 2030. Growing consumer awareness about the importance of hygiene during infectious disease outbreaks is a key factor that supports the growth of the deodorant wipes market during the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Fact.MR report, the wide variety of fragrances available in deodorant wipe products contributes to sales. However, extensive transport restrictions and breaks in supply chains will hold back operations throughout the duration of the pandemic. Demand for deodorant wipes will remain sluggish after the pandemic owing to saturation and stagnation of the industry.

“The strong demand for products with superior functionality is an essential factor supporting the deodorant wipes market. The stockpiling behavior of consumers during the pandemic has created a demand and supply gap for deodorant wipe supplies. Resurgence in tourism and travel, and relaxation on travel restrictions will help in gradual market growth once the pandemic is brought under control,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Deodorant Wipes Market – Important Takeaways

Wet deodorant wipes will remain highly sought after, owing to superior hygiene applications.

Citrus and floral fragrances remain highly popular, driven by natural and organic formulations.

Odor prevention applications contribute substantially to market revenue, owing to recent changes in consumer awareness on personal care and hygiene.

Retail stores remain the primary distribution channel. However, online channels are gaining traction owing to consumer convenience.

Shifting of viral epicenter to Europe contributes to Europe’s lead in the deodorant wipes market.

Deodorant Wipes Market – Driving Factors

Strong demand for personal care and hygiene products with easy to use functionality aids deodorant wipe sales.

High consumer need for on-the-go personal wipes, particularly in travel applications is key to market developments.

Rising incidences of hyperhidrosis and bromhidrosis supports the growth of the deodorant wipes market.

Development of natural and organic materials for deodorant wipes and rising consumer awareness about product safety generates lucrative opportunities.

Deodorant Wipes Market – Leading Constraints

Strong competition from alternatives such as baby wipes will hinder market opportunities.

Highly fragmented and competitive market reduces profitability for manufacturers in the industry.

Anticipated Market Impact of COVID-19

Workers in the personal care industry are at higher risk of transmission of the covid-19 virus. Consequently, personal care services are witnessing a substantial loss of business. In addition, lockdown orders have resulted in the temporary shut down of spas and salons. These trends will have a negative impact on the deodorant wipes market.

On the other hand, the major rise in consumer awareness about personal hygiene during the pandemic, has resulted in stockpiling behavior and extensive purchases of deodorant wipe products for personal use. Growth of online sales channels are also generating lucrative opportunities in the industry, which will aid in mitigating losses during the crisis period.

Competition Landscape

Leading producers in the global deodorant wipe market are Demak’Up, Johnson & Johnson, Mandom Corporation, GATSBY, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company, Kimberly Clarke, Fresh Body Co. Ltd., Svenska Cellulosa, Aktiebolaget, (SCA), and Forever Fresh.

Major manufacturers are investing in new product launches to keep up with consumer needs and demands. For instance, Uniliever has released deodorant wipe products from DOVE and AXE brands catering primarily to the male demographic. Similarly, EO Products have released organic deodorant wipes.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on deodorant wipe market. The market is scrutinized according to product (wet wipes and dry wipes), fragrance (citrus, coconut, floral, lavender, and others), application (dryness relief, itch relief, odor prevention & freshness, and others) and distribution channel (modern trade, drug stores, convenience store, e-commerce, and others) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

