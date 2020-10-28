Dairy Enzymes Market Opportunities and Challenges by 2022

Chicago, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The dairy enzymes market is estimated at USD 519.4 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 734.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of dairy products such as cheese and yogurt, growing demand for low-lactose and lactose-free dairy products, and environmental benefits associated with enzymes.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=353

Market Dynamics

Drivers

• Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products

• Growing Demand for Low-Lactose and Lactose-Free Dairy Products

• Environmental Benefits Associated With Enzymes

Restraints

• Restricted Operational Conditions

• Dairy Allergies

Opportunities

• Emerging Applications of Dairy By-Products

• Abolition of Milk Quota in the European Union

Challenges

• Safety and Regulatory Aspects of Enzyme Use

• Controversy Around Fermentation-Processed Chymosin (FPC) and GMO

Various microbes such as Aspergillus oryzae, Irpex, and Rhizomucor pusillus are extensively used for rennet production during the cheese making process. Most cheese producers expedite the curdling process with rennet, lactic acid, or plant-based enzymes from wild artichokes, fig leaves, safflowers, or melons. Other than plants and microbes, enzymes are also extracted from young ruminants.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=353

Factors such as the presence of major players in the US, high awareness about food and dietary supplements, and significant demand for dairy enzymes from the feed industry will drive the market growth in North America.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), and Albion Laboratories (US).

Other players include Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical (China), Galaxy Surfactants (India), Novotech Nutraceuticals (US), Schaumann (Germany), Dunstan Nutrition (New Zealand), Aliphos (Belgium), Chaitanya Chemicals (India), and Provit (Poland).