Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is Expecting Major Tech Innovations by 2025

Global Growth Drivers: Growth in biologics market

According to the American Journal of Managed Health Care, biologics form the fastest-growing segment of the pharmaceutical market. An article published by Congressional Research Service 2017, stated that in the US, in 2016, spending on biologics increased by 13% (as compared to 2015) to reach USD 105.5 billion. According to an article published by The Economist, in the US, more than 900 biologics are under development for the treatment of more than 100 diseases.

It is estimated that biologics contributed approximately 22% of the sales of large pharmaceuticals companies in 2013, which is expected to reach 32% by 2023. As biologics are mainly administered by the injectable route, the significant growth in the biologics market is expected to drive the injectable drug delivery market in the coming years. According to Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (formerly known as the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association), as of June 2020, there are 17 biosimilars in the US market against 7 reference biologics.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Process Market is projected to reach USD 2,015.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,430.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

This study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Recent Developments:

# In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to expedite development and strengthen access through production of coronavirus vaccine.

# In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with MeiraGTx Holdings Plc (US) to develop, manufacture and commercialize its clinical stage inherited retinal disease drug portfolio.

# In 2019, Novartis signed an agreement with Shionogi (Japan) to commercialize new treatment, Rizmoic (Naldemedine) for Opiod-induced constipation in key European countries of Germany, UK and Netherlands, with rights of first refusal for some other European markets.

North America was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery in 2019

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to factors such as growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increasing patient compliance to innovative drug delivery technologies; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

Growing demand for biosimilars to drive the market for conventional injection devices

Based on type, the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Process Market is segmented into conventional injection devices, self-injection devices, and other devices. The conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (particularly cancer and diabetes) and CVD, growing demand for biosimilar products, and low cost of devices and manufacturing.

Global Leaders:

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is highly fragmented in nature with several big and emerging players. Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), 3M (US), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US) are some of the leading players operating in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery.

Players in this market pursue the strategies of product approvals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence. Product approvals has been the key growth strategy adopted by players to expand their share in the market.

