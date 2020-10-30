Global Market Study on Location Intelligence Growth Analysis Covering Drivers and Trends Forecasted during 2019-2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-30 — /ERP Network/ —The global Location Intelligence market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Future Status of Location Intelligence market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Location Intelligence market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Location Intelligence across various industries. The global Location Intelligence market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 14% during the period (2019 to 2029) and is projected to create a valuation of about US$ XX Mn/Bn by 2029.

The Location Intelligence market report highlights the following players:

Navizon, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, inc

Supermap Software Co., Ltd

MDA Corporation

The Location Intelligence market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Location Intelligence Market globally. This report on ‘Location Intelligence market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Important regions covered in the Location Intelligence market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Location Intelligence market contain the following end uses:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

The Location Intelligence market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Location Intelligence market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Location Intelligence market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Location Intelligence market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Location Intelligence market.

The Location Intelligence market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Location Intelligence in xx industry?

How will the global Location Intelligence market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Location Intelligence?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Location Intelligence?

Which regions are the Location Intelligence market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Location Intelligence market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2029

