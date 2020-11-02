Market Leadership – Prescriptive Analytics Market | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Nov-02 — According to a research report “Prescriptive Analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured, and Structured), Application, Business Function, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The prescriptive analytics market is estimated to grow from $1.16 Billion in 2016 to $4.58 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. Emergence of advanced technologies such as big data & IoT and rising popularity of real-time accessibility of data for efficient business applications are the key driving forces of the prescriptive analytics market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Prescriptive Analytics Market”

79 – Tables

45 – Figures

148 – Pages

Various vendors prevailing in the market space include IBM Corporation (U.S.), FICO (U.S.), River Logic, Inc. (U.S.), Ayata (U.S.), Angoss Software (U.S.), Profitect (U.S.), Frontline (U.S.), Panoratio (Germany), TIBCO Software (U.S.), and NGData (Belgium). Players in this sector have adopted different strategies to extend their worldwide presence and expand their market shares.

Partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product launches, upgradations, and expansions are some of the significant strategies adopted by the market players to grow in the prescriptive analytics market. IBM Corporation and River Logic, Inc. have regularly introduced new updates and adopted the organic strategy to enhance their product portfolio so as to cater to their clients efficiently in the prescriptive analytics market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237458480

The IBM Corporation is an established global player offering dedicated software, hardware, and related services. The company has been continuously innovating in big data and analytics sector and also in cloud, mobile, social, and security. Furthermore, IBM has been developing and acquiring the necessary capabilities to lead in data and analytics, deepening its expertise in the field of analytics. IBM Corporation while seeking overall growth; relies on betterment and expansion of its strategic imperatives. Fueled by explosion of mobile devices, social media, connected devices, and the infusion of technology in all aspects of business, data is recognized as the global new natural resource.

River Logic, Inc., developer of enterprise planning and optimizing software solutions, provides prescriptive planning and performance management platform. The company has been bringing new upgradations in the prescriptive analytics market that is testament to the fact about its dedication to have a strong hold in the market. River Logic partnered with various companies as a part of their inorganic strategy to improve their dominance in the global advanced analytics market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237458480

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/prescriptive-analytics.asp