Pressure Monitoring Market is optimistic and is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 5.0%

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases increase in the aging population, new product launches, and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, high cost of technological advancements, lack of trained professionals, accuracy of the devices and short shelf life is hindering the growth of this market.

North America dominates the market, accounting for a major market share in 2014. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases such as hypertension and cardiac diseases, technological advancements, acceptability of the non-invasive pressure monitors among the patients, and existence of key market players in North America are driving the growth of Pressure monitoring market.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the overall market for pressure monitoring is expected to reach $8,040.6 million by 2020 from $6,000.0 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2015 to 2020.

Pressure monitoring plays an important role in detecting the health problems of a patient. The major fluctuations of pressure in the vital areas of the body may cause various chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and glaucoma.

Pressure monitoring plays an important role in detecting the health problems of a patient. The major fluctuations of pressure in the vital areas of the body may cause various chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and glaucoma. Increase in the prevalence of the above mentioned diseases and growing aging population have increased the need for pressure monitoring and control in the market.

Increase in the prevalence of the above mentioned diseases and growing aging population have increased the need for pressure monitoring and control in the market.

The major factors responsible for the growth of the pressure monitoring are the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, growth of aging population, new product launches, increase in the lifestyle related diseases, and technological advancements.

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015, with Asia having the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market, accounting for a major market share in 2014. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases such as hypertension and cardiac diseases, technological advancements, acceptability of the non-invasive pressure monitors among the patients, and existence of key market players in North America are driving the growth of this market.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market include Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Welch Allyn, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).