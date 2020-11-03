Xtra Touch Carpet Care Announce Cleaning Referral Program With Free Trial Certificates

Carpet Cleaning Company Vancouver WA

Vancouver, WA, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Xtra Touch Carpet Care is a leading cleaning company in Vancouver WA with the aim of providing high-quality cleaning service & maximum client satisfaction. Serving since 1997, Xtra Touch Carpet Care offers a wide range of cleaning & repairing solutions for carpets, rugs, mattresses & upholstery. Currently, they are offering referral incentives programs for their clients.

As every business relies on word of mouth & positive reviews of existing clients. We at Xtra Touch Carpet Care offer a cleaning referral program which leads to a win-win situation. You can earn free money or free cleaning  service with our referral program. 

In this Halloween holiday season, everyone will need pre or post party cleaning services. So get our cleaning services & refer it to all your friends, cousins, neighbours, client’s or co-workers. On every new referral, we will provide you a referral certificate valid up to one year. Get free benefits of referral incentives & make your contacts try our services.

How To Avail

  • Get your referral contact us at 360-521-5900 for their cleaning needs & mention your name as a referee.
  • Ask us for free trial offer certificates which are valid up to one year and you can use it for any of our services.
  • The redemption of  referral certificates is also easy. Whenever you get your cleaning job done by our professionals, deduction will be done at that time of service.

Many of our existing clients took advantage of our referral program & we hope you will too. If you do not have earned any certificates yet, but have some contacts you want to refer to, do it fast as Halloween is approaching. Hurry up to make the Halloween clean up process easy and stress free for you & your contacts!

For full detailed information, call at 360-521-5900 or visit our website https://xtratouchcarpetcare.com/

