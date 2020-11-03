https://www.squadlocker.com/squad-blog/squadlocker-simplifies-checkout-shipping-as-buying-from-multiple-online-apparel-stores-takes-off

WARWICK, R.I., 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, has added expedited checkout and consolidated shipping to its custom store building platform. The company has seen a steady increase of schools and sports organizations building multiple online apparel stores to support their entire community. The new multi-store checkout feature, along with centralized home page, dashboard organization, and combined fundraising feature, allows individuals to easily purchase and acquire all custom apparel and gear.

“Many of SquadLocker’s sports organization and school customers have rapidly expanded the number of online stores within their communities, particularly this year with easy online ordering and no contact, direct delivery,” said Andrea Martone, Director of Product Management at SquadLocker. “Once organizations see the ease of use and how everyone loves purchasing apparel from their custom online store, they build multiple stores to support all groups in their organization. All features come together to make it easy for administrators managing the custom apparel process as well as consumers who are buying.”

With the multi-store checkout with shared cart feature, those who purchase from multiple online stores for the same school or sports organization can now check out from one cart in a single purchase and pay one shipping fee.

“BC High has more than 80 online SquadLocker stores to meet the diverse needs of our community,” said Deborah Martin, Assistant Director of Marketing at Boston College High School. “The shared cart checkout feature will allow our parents, students, alumni, and fans to easily purchase from multiple BC High stores with one, consolidated checkout. We are excited that our community will be able to enjoy streamlined purchasing on all custom BC High apparel and accessories.”

“We love that our SquadLocker online stores offer top athletic brands, highest quality customization, fastest delivery times, and they are open 24/7,” said Bel Snawder, Board President of IMPACT, the volunteer-based parent-teacher organization and booster/fundraising group at United Christian Academy. “With the new shared cart checkout and the ability to combine all purchases from multiple stores into one order, everyone can now expedite the checkout process while consolidating shipping costs.”

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfilment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

