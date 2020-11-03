”Ghost Nations 7th release will blow your mind”

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — With “Blow My Mind” Ghost Nation is back with a rock/pop song that will make you feel madly good for the reason of being madly mad. It will take you from the first roaring guitar lick to the last echo of pain in no time. It will blow your mind!

Release day: Friday 12 November 2020.

The song is about the struggle to want to be surprised, amazed, and to realize that you are actually being fed with strangeness beyond your mind. How nice it would be if the stupidity that people feed you with could come back to the sender with the same painful feeling that you feel when you hear it?

“You blow my mind, but not in a good way. I wish you could feel my pain”

Ghost Nation was formed in 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, by songwriters and producers Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur. Their debut release was well-received worldwide. And their song, “Unforgiven”, streemed on Spotify over 1 000 000 times, reached No. 1 in +20 countries on Spotify Viral 50 lists.

”Blow My Mind” was written and produced by Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur, and mixed by Lars Norgren (Tove Lo, Sabina Ddumba, Rhys, Nano).

