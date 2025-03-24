SGD Pharma showcases its SEALIAN platform at Pharmapack Europe 2025

Paris La Défense, FRANCE, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — SGD Pharma, a global market leader in pharmaceutical glass primary packaging solutions, will present its innovative range of products and services, including its platform Sealian, an internal treatment that enhances the performance of molded glass vials, on its booth B55 & B59 at Pharmapack. Held in Paris, France, Pharmapack is the leading European trade show for pharmaceutical packaging taking place between January 22nd to 23rd 2025.

SGD Pharma’s Sealian platform is an internal treatment for glass vials that creates a barrier coating to preserve the integrity of the sensitive therapeutic product inside, improving chemical durability for alkaline solutions and further reducing any interactions with the packaging. Sealian offers enhanced hydrophobic properties for all pharma applications, preventing high viscosity infusions from sticking to the internal surface of the vial, allowing for perfect transparency and easy inspection, as well as ensuring that every drop of the drug product can be used. SGD Pharma is one of the few molded glass suppliers in the world to offer a pharmaceutical-grade internal treatment for molded glass vials and the company has invested several million euros into an ISO 15378 certified facility at its Saint-Quentin Lamotte (SQLM) plant in France, to ensure rigorous quality control and guaranteed production output and responsiveness. Sealian is suitable for all routes of administration (parenteral, oral and nasal) and is available for all glass types in vial sizes ranging from 3ml to 500ml in both clear and amber glass.

At Pharmapack, SGD Pharma will also exhibit its IDENCY Type I glass vials for sensitive parenteral drugs, now available in size 6ml. IDENCY vials combine the high chemical and mechanical resistance of molded glass with the same outer diameter as standard tubular glass vials to ease integration into existing filling lines. IDENCY is designed to improve patient safety with proven chemical durability, enhancing compatibility between the drug product and the glass vial with no delamination concerns and good inspection capabilities after filling. The 6ml vial completes the full range, with sizes 20ml and 10ml also available.

SGD Pharma’s Sterinity EZ-fill®* vials will be exhibited as a ready-to-use (RTU) packaging solution, designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the pharmaceutical industry, speed up time to market and reduce total cost of ownership due to its increased quality and flexibility. SGD Pharma is the only packaging suppler to offer a RTU solution in molded glass. Sterinity Type I is currently available in sizes 10ml, 20ml, 25ml, 50ml and 100ml, in both clear and amber glass and is suitable for various applications from veterinary to human health, for liquid and lyophilized products.

SGD Pharma will introduce the new caps for its Ensiemo syrup bottles, a full vial and pipette packaging solution in pharma-grade Type III glass, now available with polypropylene or polyethylene caps for a tamper evident and child resistant closure. SGD Pharma will also showcase PROSEAL+, an external treatment for use in pharma-grade packaging, protecting products from moisture and oxygen to maintain shelf life. PROSEAL+ is tamper-evident and food contact compliant.

SGD Pharma’s Type I tubular glass solution for injectables, Velocity® Vials, are also on the booth and help manufacturers to optimize their fill & finish operations as a result of the innovative friction-reducing and stabilizing outer coating developed by Corning. By reducing the frictional resistance of the glass, Velocity® Vials can make the fill & finish process up to 50% more efficient, helping pharmaceutical companies avoid expensive recalls and increased manufacturing costs from damage and disruption to the flow of vials on a filling line.

SGD Pharma’s Chief Commercial Marketing & Innovation officer, Carole Grassi-Mircich has been shortlisted as finalist for the inaugural Woman of the Year category of the 2025 Pharmapack awards, recognizing women leaders in pharma packaging. Carole comments: “It is an honour to be recognized among such company as Dr Shehla Javed Akram and Asmita Khanolkar. We are among the few women leaders in this sector.”

Olivier Rousseau, CEO of SGD Pharma, explains: “We look forward to showcasing our latest high-quality, innovative packaging solutions to the pharma community at Pharmapack in our home-base of Paris. These reflect our company’s unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes through reliable, best-in-class glass packaging. At SGD Pharma we are also focused on leading the decarbonization of the pharma glass industry across our global operations, and we are proud to play our part in building a more sustainable future. Our revised and more ambitious decarbonization targets have now been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).”

SGD Pharma’s booth was awarded a ‘Better Stand’ gold certification at CPHI 2024 in Milan. The ‘Better Stands’ program aims to encourage exhibitors and their subcontractors to abandon disposable, single-use stands at events, in favor of reusable and, ultimately, recyclable structures.

