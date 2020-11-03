Joseph Poznanski releases new album ‘Aenigma of the Heart’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — The classical piano and strings composer from Australia music known as Joseph Poznanski has released his latest official album, “Aenigma of the Heart.” It contains nine original Joseph Poznanski tracks for an approximate listening time of half an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Genuine, sonorous, and boasting incredibly narrative instrumental music, “Aenigma of the Heart” introduces Joseph Poznanski as one of 2020’s most intriguing modern composers.

Melbourne’s Joseph Poznanski cites as main artistic influences crucial voices of the sixties such as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, early 20th century Italian tenor Enrico Caruso, French chanteur Charles Aznavour, and keystone composers Beethoven and Chopin. With an emphasis on painting soundscapes and subtly transporting listeners to them, “Aenigma of the Heart” by Joseph Poznanski has a little something for every fan of fine composition.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Aenigma of the Heart,” Joseph Poznanski writes, “My music has no message. My music expresses the human experience of natural emotions such as sadness, hope, empathy — love.”

Nevertheless, Poznanski’s record has a lot to say.

“There are no words, there are no gimmicks to match the crazy hedonistic needs of today’s society,” Poznanski writes. “My music challenges the irrationality and insensitivity of today’s world that rejects naturally occurring emotions. It is about loss of nature; it is about stillness of the night; it is about the overwhelming force of unconditional love; it is about unique emotional experience of oneself; it is about mystery of human internal life; it is about rumination of thoughts linked to unresolved conflicts that, unlike physical world, have a long emotional arm reaching into the future; it is about human capacity for maintaining endless loving relationships; it is about hope, vision of ideal; and loss of idealized past.”

Joseph Poznanski’s “Aenigma of the Heart” isn’t just about lifting up these crucial humanities, however. It’s also about throwing down our worst elements.

“There is no message for the current social mindset of consumerism, mass production, hedonism, and I-want-it-now sense of entitlement,” Poznanski says. “If one disregards beauty, esthetics and morality, one will not find this album in any way satisfying. And that is OK with me.”

In addition to creating original compositions, Poznanski is also a doctor of psychology specializing in trauma and trauma research, profound experience which also informs his new LP album.

“My music confronts the listener,” he says, “with deep emotions that are often suppressed or rejected and replaced with sounds that take us into the realm of the unreal rather than to the inner, emotive world of our souls.”

“Aenigma of the Heart” by Joseph Poznanski is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, modern classical music fans.

