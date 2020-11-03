Market Leadership – Penetration Testing Market [Drivers, Opportunities, & Challenges]

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Nov-03 — According to a research report “Unified Communications as a Service Market by Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, and Collaboration Platforms and Applications), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the UCaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2019 to USD 24.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of the UCaaS market include increasing demand for UCaaS from both large enterprises and SMEs and growing trends toward mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).

Browse in-depth TOC on “Penetration Testing Market”

133 – Tables

37 – Figures

191 – Pages

Vendors covered in the Penetration Testing Market report include Qualys(US), Rapid7(US), FireEye(US), IBM(US), Micro Focus(Berkshire), Cigital(Synopses) (US), Secureworks(DELL) (Georgia), Trustwave Holdings(Singtel)(US), Acunetix (Malta), Netsparker (UK), Veracode(Broadcom) (US), Rhino Security Labs(US), Core Security (HelpSystems) US), Immuniweb (High-Tech Bridge) (Switzerland), Checkmarx(Israel), PortSwigger Web Security (England), Context Information Security (UK), iSECURION (India), BreachLock(US), Raxis(Georgia).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the penetration testing market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2020 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Qualys was founded in 1999 and headquartered in California, US. The company is one of the leading providers of cloud-based security and compliance solutions that help detect security risks in critical IT infrastructures in organizations and prevents potential threats. It provides solutions through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company serves a wide customer base of 13,300 organizations spread in more than 130 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The company offers its security solutions to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across various industry verticals such as education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities.

Its suite of security and compliance solutions is deployed on its cloud platform.

The Qualys Cloud Suite includes solutions, such as Vulnerability Management, ThreatPROTECT, AssetView, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. The Vulnerability Management solution provides network security. It protects web applications from being attacked. Qualys is witnessing growth in its revenue since the past few years; the adoption of various growth strategies, such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnership helps the company to lead the penetration testing market.

Rapid7 is one of the leading providers of security, data, and analytics solutions. It was founded in 2000 and is headquartered at Boston, Massachusetts, US. The company is trusted by more than 5,600 organizations across 100 countries, including 37% of the Fortune 1,000 companies. Its security solutions analyze the security data, reduce the risk of a breach, and accelerate security improvement in real-time.

Rapid7 provides innovative solutions for incident detection and response, threat exposure management, security advisory services, as well as cybersecurity services, such as penetration testing, program assessment services, training, and managed services. Rapid7 provides its penetration testing tool Metasploit and penetration testing services, such as network pen testing, web application pen testing, mobile application pen testing, Internet of Things (IoT), and internet aware pen testing.

