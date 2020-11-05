COVID-19 Impact on Nurse Call Systems Market: Technological Advancements In Nurse Call Systems

The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems.

The global nurse call system market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector).

The pandemic has caused disruption in healthcare systems all over the world, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are also being set up to deal with an increasing disease incidence. However, they lack the basic infrastructure required for facilitating communication between nurses and patients. The increasing need for remote care and the rising influx of COVID-19 have resulted in the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and a demand for better communication systems. Consequently, this nurse call systems market segment is expected to witness significant growth and continued adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By technology, the nurse call system market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies. They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies.

Based on application, the nurse call system market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Of these, the alarms & communications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

Based on end-user, the nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.

Region Covered in Nurse Call System Market

North America, which includes the US, Canada & Mexico, accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market. The growing awareness and demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is expected to drive the market demand.

Key Players in Nurse Call System Market

Rauland-Borg Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US), Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia), Schrack Seconet AG (Austria), Intercall Systems, Inc. (US), TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc. (US), Cornell Communications (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Courtney Throne (UK), Tunstall Group (UK), West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc. (US), Critical Alert (US), IgeaCare Solutions Inc. (US), BEC INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS, LLC (US), CSINC (India), Systems Technologies (US), Siddhant Medical Engineering (India), Alpha Communications (US), Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Wireless NurseCall Systems, Inc. (US).