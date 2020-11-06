HoduSoft announces omnichannel contact center software for insurance Industries

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the best communication solution providers, has come up with ready to use call center software for insurance Industries.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of contact center software for insurance Industries, VP of the HoduSoft said, “HoduSoft has launched tailored and revised omnichannel contact center software to meet the requirements of the insurance industry. Our call center software comprises years of our research into the requirements of banks, insurance, e-wallet services, payment processors, and others, each with their specialized service model.

He went to tell the features of HoduSoft call center software. The software incorporates several features, including skill-based mapping, automatic call distribution, auto-dialer, and porting contact numbers to CRM. It also comes with WebRTC and IVR features to make a difference in customer experience.”

HoduSoft call center solution is omnichannel in two ways. Insurance industry customers can start issues from any channel. Agents can also migrate them to any other channel or respond to the customers through several channels, including various social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It reduces the time of interaction.

There are also various other communication modes, including voice mail, WhatsApp, voice, fax, and email, unified under a standard dashboard.

HoduSoft call center software incorporates visual IVR along with AI, which offers faster responses and resolutions. It encourages customers for self-service because it offers a better result than dealing with live agents.

It also incorporates WebRTC, enabling customers to engage in live video chat with their insurance providers and get their queries resolved.

It also offers a call campaign management center which enables insurance service providers to implement and organize regular campaigns to generate more leads and enhance productivity.

HoduSoft call center software is user-friendly, offers single point monitoring for agents, reduces the stress of customers and insurance Industries.

Insurance Industries interested in implementing call center software can get in touch with HoduSoft.

