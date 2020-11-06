What are the key marketing Automation Software features?

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

How Does Marketing Automation Work?

Marketing Automation Software’s key tasks are to generate leads and manage workflows. To generate leads, it is very important to understand how the buyer behaves and analyze buyer behavior to help marketers in forming marketing strategies. On the other hand, the marketing automation software automates recurring tasks that marketing team members perform and streamlines the process.

Marketing Automation Software automates repetitive tasks in marketing and saves time for organizations. It streamlines processes in marketing operations and enables organizations to generate higher revenue. The software offers various advanced features such as personalization, optimization, segmentation, handling large amounts of data, campaign management, lead management, and various such features. Marketing automation software is extremely popular across the globe for its amazing working and benefits. This software can also be integrated with other existing software in organizations and helps other teams such as sales and marketing to work collaboratively.

These standard features are available in the Marketing Automation software:

Email Marketing – One of the major roles of the Marketing Automation solution is to automate email marketing. For instance, if a client subscribes to the company’s newsletter, marketing automation starts delivering email marketing campaigns based on those specific events, online activities, and lead scores. Email marketing functions also systematize the customization and branding of marketing emails. By doing this, every email sent to the customer is an individually addressed letter to whoever subscribes to the newsletter.

Fundamental marketing automation email features

These are standard features for email marketing. These can be used as a checklist while using a marketing automation solution.

Segmentation and batch emails Behavioral trigger emails Forms Mobile Optimization

Advanced features in email marketing

Dynamic Personalization- Customization of marketing mails has advanced to a greater extent. With dynamic personalization, marketing software becomes able to fetch any customer-related data from CRM or added contacts and builds a personalized email.

Split Testing: Identical with A/B testing, this software enables various versions of an email campaign to analyze the audience and decide which email template can be used for getting better results.

Social Media Marketing – Marketing Automation solution helps organizations in automating the procedure of handling social media campaigns, which have the potential to enhance customer engagement and visibility for the brand or product. With automation software, businesses can plan automated posts such as polls, lotteries, and recommendation programs. Also, marketing automation tools can assess the customer’s emotions of the posts by evaluating the likes, comments, replies, and retweets.

Social Media is also capable of the following features:

Creating Polls Sweepstakes Referral Programs Posting & Scheduling Social Listening Social Interactions

Lead Management – By implementing a marketing automation solution to handle leads is one of the most efficient ways to appeal to new customers. With lead scoring and categorizing features, Marketing Automation Software solutions can easily qualify and tally leads based on demographics, as well as customer online behaviors. Moreover, organizations can automate drip marketing campaigns that deliver applicable messages over time, based on prospect behaviors and predefined campaign workflows.

Main features of lead nurturing are as follows:

Lead Database Drip Campaigns Task and Alert Automation

Advanced lead nurturing features are:

Quality Segmentation Lead Scoring

Workflow management – Workflow management automates a process that typically requires intervention by several different users due to its series of steps. Administrators can write rules to determine who, and when, a user needs to complete a step. This also includes notification of users when they need to take action, which creates one fluid workflow that is meant to lead customers through the sales funnel, all the way from awareness to purchase.

Ads Automation – Marketing Automation tools can direct the customers in the sales funnel by adapting when leads view some advertisements. If customers view a product page numerous times, this triggers the marketing automation solution to present the prospect with product ads based on where their position in the sales funnels. If they are strongly contemplating on purchasing the product, then this might as well trigger a sales ad. This allows businesses to keep their product visible so customers always think of purchasing the product, even when they are considering other products as well.

Mobile marketing – Marketing Automation tools also can automate mobile marketing. Businesses can connect with customers by delivering push alerts, wearable device alerts, or Apple Wallet and Google Pay alerts. This helps, even when apps or websites aren’t open, and businesses can still deliver mobile alerts so customers remain updated with sale alerts, product announcements, new features, etc.