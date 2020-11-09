Market Leaders in Specialty Food Ingredients Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The specialty food ingredient market size is estimated to be valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 178.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The demand for specialty food ingredient is increasing significantly, as they have various functional benefits and the awareness regarding clean label products have been increased in recent times.

Key players in this market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), BASF (Germany), Sensient (US), International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), and (Tate & Lyle (UK), Givaudan (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany) and ABF (UK), Corbian (Netherlands), AB Enzymes (Germany), Agropur (Canada), Novozymes (Denmark), Kemin Industries (US), Prinova Group (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Döhler (Germany), Cambrian (US), and Univar Solutions (US)

ADM (US) is a food manufacturing company that is primarily involved in the production of food & beverage ingredients, feed & feed ingredients, industrial ingredients, biofuels, and naturally derived alternatives to industrial chemicals. The company operates through four business segments: Ag services and oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, and others. It offers specialty food ingredients under its wild flavors and specialty ingredients sub-segment under nutrition.

The company’s nutrition segment is involved in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of a wide array of products from nature, including plant-based proteins, natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health, and nutrition products including probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients. It offers a range of natural food flavors and colors, emulsifiers and stabilizers, specialty starches, and sweeteners.

Givaudan (Switzerland) is involved in the manufacturing of botanical fragrance and flavors. The company offers its products under two divisions; fragrance and flavors. It provides a variety of food flavors as a part of specialty food ingredients. A variety of flavors offered by the company include citrus, seafood, vanilla, and natural products. The company also consists of 2,200 different strawberry flavors in its portfolio, which makes it a global leader in the strawberry flavoring market.

