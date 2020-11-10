Rapper Sleep releases new EP album ‘Sleepworld’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip hop music known as Sleep has released his latest official EP album, “Sleepworld.” It contains eight original Sleep tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Gritty, real, and overflowing with clever lines and rhymes, “Sleepworld” introduces Sleep as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Michigan’s Sleep cites as main artistic influences Gucci Mane and Future. With an emphasis on bass-built beats and razor-sharp urban poetry, “Sleepworld” by Sleep has a little something for everybody.

Sleep’s new LP album, “Sleepworld,” includes popular singles such as “Still Winning,” “Rich Nigga,” and “Turn One into Two,” but also fan favorites such as “Paranoid” and “Talkin Bout,” as well as “No Running Off,” “Fell off Bounce Back,” and “Hood Near You.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Sleepworld,” Sleep writes simply, “Motivation and ambition.” Noting that his original inspiration to create original music was listening to music with his mother as a young man, Sleep says his message to fans and audiences around the world is one of positivity and that “anything can happen.”

“Sleepworld” by Sleep is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

