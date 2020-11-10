Rapper Sleep releases new EP album ‘Sleepworld’

Posted on 2020-11-10 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip hop music known as Sleep has released his latest official EP album, “Sleepworld.” It contains eight original Sleep tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Gritty, real, and overflowing with clever lines and rhymes, “Sleepworld” introduces Sleep as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Michigan’s Sleep cites as main artistic influences Gucci Mane and Future. With an emphasis on bass-built beats and razor-sharp urban poetry, “Sleepworld” by Sleep has a little something for everybody.

Sleep’s new LP album, “Sleepworld,” includes popular singles such as “Still Winning,” “Rich Nigga,” and “Turn One into Two,” but also fan favorites such as “Paranoid” and “Talkin Bout,” as well as “No Running Off,” “Fell off Bounce Back,” and “Hood Near You.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Sleepworld,” Sleep writes simply, “Motivation and ambition.” Noting that his original inspiration to create original music was listening to music with his mother as a young man, Sleep says his message to fans and audiences around the world is one of positivity and that “anything can happen.”

Sleepworld” by Sleep is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

 

S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

 

Sleepworld” by Sleep —

https://www.amazon.com/Sleepworld-Explicit-Sleep/dp/B08MC11413/

Official Instagram —

@THE_REAL_SLEEP

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!