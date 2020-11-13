Nye & Company’s Online-Only Estate Treasures Auction, December 2nd and 3rd, has a Wide Range of Fine and Decorative Arts

Bloomfield, NJ, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two day, online-only Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2nd and 3rd, at 10 am Eastern time, will offer a variety of fine and decorative arts. Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

“In accordance with the New Jersey State mandate, we cannot open our doors to the public,” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “However, we plan to deliver clients a seamless online experience and will strive to deliver accurate condition reports and images for all items on offer. We’ll be closely monitoring our email account and all the bidding platforms.”

The auction is headlined by superb jewelry and vintage watches from private collections – the perfect opportunity to acquire an incredible piece of jewelry for you or a loved one during the holidays. Highlights from the Short Hills, New Jersey and San Francisco collections include an incredible Bayco designed platinum and 18K gold multi-color sapphire and diamond necklace.

Also of note are several pieces of Oscar Heyman design, including a diamond and padparadscha sapphire bracelet. Padparadascha sapphires are considered one of the rarest and most desirable sapphires in the world due to their unique pinkish-orange hue. There is also a stunning pair of Oscar Heyman yellow diamond, emerald and diamond earrings, sure to stand out in any crowd.

Among the watches is a fabulous Harry Winston diamond-encrusted ladies’ watch. On the men’s side is a large selection of vintage automatic watches, including brands like Rolex and Omega.

For those who like to wear bling on their body (but also like to accessorize with it), there is a fabulous selection of Judith Leiber minaudieres from the NJ-CA collection. Bedazzled with Swarovski crystals, each bag is truly a magnificent work of art. Some examples are animal-forms and others are petite pill boxes. Treat yourself and walk the runway of life in style.

Carrying on the holiday theme, you can be the envy of every Christmastime visitor if you choose to decorate your tree with the collection of meticulously crafted Jay Strongwater ornaments offered in the sale. These ornaments are wonderfully designed and are stunningly beautiful. Again, some are animal-form and others are ball-form, but all are elaborately decorative.

If you prefer contemporary glass, there is a terrific group being sold from a private New Jersey and Colorado collector. There is a heavy concentration of Daum and Baccarat, including an ebony glass two-light wall sconce. The Daum glass is primarily comprised of large-scale animal and floral pieces. These too are perfect for the holidays and a great way to start young children collecting by capturing their imaginations and appreciation of art with these lovely sculptures.

There is also an exceptional group of fine art included in the sale. Highlights include works by modern artists such as Gershon Benjamin, who was a close friend and contemporary of Milton Avery. In particular there is an exceptional oil on paper of a floral still life titled Autumn Leaves. Modern in its approach and yet simplistic in its delivery, this work clearly exhibits the influence of Avery on Benjamin. Also included is a nude by Josef Zenk and works by artists such as John F. Carlson and Vaclav Vytlacil.

Those seeking more traditional works will be treated to a nice selection of European furniture and decorative arts. One such important piece is a curvaceous ormolu-mounted marquetry inlaid marble-top Louis XV commode, stamped with the initials LSP, likely for Louis-Simon Painsun. This piece is fitted with figural ormolu hardware and wonderfully expressive rococo mounts. The chest truly captures the spirit of the Rococo aesthetic.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from November 18 thru December 3rd at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2nd and 3rd, visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog can be viewed in its entirety right now, at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com.

