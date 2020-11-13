iSolved – HR Management Software Helps in Ensuring the Data Security

Posted on 2020-11-13

iSolved USP:

iSolved provides a single point for data entry to ensure and increase data security. It provides a unified Learning Management System (LMS) to simplify operations for its users. It does away with the need for continuous import and export of data to increase productivity. It does away with duplicate data entries, the need for multiple software applications and several logins.

Summary:

iSolved is a Human Resource Management Software that provides intuitive and comprehensive HCM services. It is a flexible and scalable software that ensures that users have a memorable experience on it. Founded in 1992, it manages all workforce management processes, including payroll, HR, time, and benefits. It is located in the United States and is best suited for small and mid-sized enterprises.

iSolved Pricing

iSolved pricing model is economical. This ensures that it can be afforded by various enterprises. Due to its subjectivity, price quotations are not available online but can be received by contacting the website. All pricing related support is provided online.

iSolved Demo

iSolved provides free demos. It can be used on Android devices. It is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) that provides cloud storage to ensure reliable and secure data storage and accessibility.

iSolved Features:

iSolved intends to ensure easy, manageable and affordable compliance management with its out of the box tools, exciting features, and reasonable iSolved pricing. Some of these are listed below:

Robust Time Tracking
Enables effective management of employees’ time and attendance data.
Enables calculation of comp time in place of overtime pay.

HR Tools
Provides highly configurable reporting and multi-level performance management capabilities.
Enables easy access to compliance reports.
Ensures access to performance reviews, including peer to peer and direct reports.

Benefits Enrolment
Enables front up of benefit plans once.
Provides driving enrolment and deductions throughout the system.
Ensures proper and timely communication of events by connections with carriers.

High Agility and Flexibility
Solves ACA management.
Streamlines applicant tracking and onboarding.
Provides advanced analytics reports and dashboards.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441

