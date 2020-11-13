iSolved – HR Management Software Helps in Ensuring the Data Security

iSolved Demo

iSolved provides free demos. It can be used on Android devices. It is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) that provides cloud storage to ensure reliable and secure data storage and accessibility.

iSolved Features:

iSolved intends to ensure easy, manageable and affordable compliance management with its out of the box tools, exciting features, and reasonable iSolved pricing. Some of these are listed below:

Robust Time Tracking

Enables effective management of employees’ time and attendance data.

Enables calculation of comp time in place of overtime pay.

HR Tools

Provides highly configurable reporting and multi-level performance management capabilities.

Enables easy access to compliance reports.

Ensures access to performance reviews, including peer to peer and direct reports.

Benefits Enrolment

Enables front up of benefit plans once.

Provides driving enrolment and deductions throughout the system.

Ensures proper and timely communication of events by connections with carriers.

High Agility and Flexibility

Solves ACA management.

Streamlines applicant tracking and onboarding.

Provides advanced analytics reports and dashboards.

