U. S. Automotive Collision Repair Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

The U. S. Automotive Collision Repair Market size is anticipated to account for USD 37.60 billion by the end of 2025, according to the Million Insights. It is likely to exhibit 1.5% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing sales of automotive in the country is a major factor driving the market growth. In addition, a rise in the use of innovative technologies such as 3D printing has led to the improvement in services by service providers. Considering the growing demand for collision repair services, industry participants are increasingly investing in research and development to come up with a new solution.

Digitalization in the automotive industry has caused significant changes in the U.S. automotive collision repair industry. This has led to the emergence of various start-ups who are offering online repairing services. For example, Repair Pal offers pickup and drop services along for damaged vehicles. This has resulted in improved consumer services. Moreover, users can select the types of the technician on their own depending on the nature of repair works.

However, environmental concerns pertaining to the repairing works is likely to hamper the growth of the market. For example, use of paints and coating results in air pollution as they contain a high amount of volatile organic components. This has resulted in the U. S. government imposing restriction on these materials.

U.S. Automotive Collision Repair Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Paints & Coatings

Consumables

Spare Parts

U.S. Automotive Collision Repair Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Light-duty vehicles

Heavy-duty vehicles

U.S. Automotive Collision Repair Service Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

DIFM (Do it for Me)

OE (Handled by OEMs)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Use of technically advanced repair solutions has led to the high cost of collision repair

Introduction of technically advanced paints and coating is likely to spur the market growth over the forecast duration

OE segment held the largest share in the market owing to the increasing number of OEMs offering repair parts to aftermarket vendors

Light-duty vehicles accounted for the highest share in the market owing to the presence of huge number of light-duty vehicles in the country.

