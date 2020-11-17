Radiation Oncology Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Radiation Oncology Market is estimated to touch US$ 10.1 Billion by the completion of the year 2025. The market was appreciated at US$ 5.7 Billion in the year 2016. Growing occurrence of cancer is the main issue accountable for sizeable development of the market above the prediction period. Technical progressions in radiotherapy caused in augmented acceptance of radiation oncology by way of main treatment track of cancer. Progress with respect to compact innovative radiotherapy preferences; for example Tomotherapy, Gama Knife, and Cyber Knife, add to this development. These progressive approaches stance slighter postoperative difficulties and sooner retrieval period.

The Radiation Oncology Market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.5% for the duration of the prediction. Growing per head expenses on healthcare is likewise an essential macroeconomic issue motivating the development of the market. Furthermore, by way of the help of sympathetic government creativities and alertness, patients are not shy to choose for progressive treatment opportunities. For example, as per the information of World Bank Group per head expenses on health observed substantial development of over 55.0% between the years of 1995 to 2014.

The Radiation Oncology industry on the source of Type of Technology could span Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy [High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy, Low-Dose Rate Brachytherapy], External Beam Radiation Therapy [Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Proton Beam Therapy, Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT), Stereotactic Technology, Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)], and Others.

The Radiation Oncology market on the source of Type of Application could span Internal Beam Radiation Therapy [Penile Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, and Others], External Beam Radiation Therapy [Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Others].

The Radiation Oncology industry on the source of Type of Product could span Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy [Electronic Brachytherapy, See, Applicators and after loaders], External Beam Radiation Therapy [Proton Therapy {Synchrotron, Cyclotron}, Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems {Tomotherapy, Cyber Knife, Gamma Knife}, Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators {Linac}].

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Mallinckrodt Public Limited, Nor Dion (Canada) Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Accuracy Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, NTP, Iso Ray, Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, and Elektra AB.

Radiation Oncology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

