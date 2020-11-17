PrestaShop is an Appropriate Open Source Best e-Commerce Shopping Kart Suitable for All Kinds of Businesses

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

PrestaShop e-Commerce Platform is an innovative and fully scalable open-source e-commerce shopping cart solution boasting features capable to deliver to the businesses of all kinds and sizes. A highly customizable suite written in PHP, PrestaShop e-commerce platform is highly customizable possessing region-specific localization and highly responsive design. The package out of the box is a content management system, a marketing tool, and a website builder.

PrestaShop USP:

The USP of PrestaShop e-commerce platform is its wide application owing to its symphony framework which is based upon coupled with more than 600 features and tons of modules that cater to business of all shapes and sizes. The open-source build guarantees users a scalable, secure and stable operation for all of web store workflows. PrestaShop pricing is also very minimal which makes it an attractive option.

PrestaShop Pricing:

Being an open-source platform for building e-commerce stores, PrestaShop pricing is null. The only costs involved will be for hosting the web store and the add-ons that range from $30 to $50 typically but go as far as $80 to $100 for the expensive ones. For more details about PrestaShop pricing plans, contact the company.

Read More on Best E-Commerce Platforms@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms

PrestaShop Demo

PrestaShop offers a hands-on experience to the platform through a demo web store. It acts as a way for users to try out the latest features and test the potential of the suite for themselves before going about making their own online store.

Features

Customization made simple

# Design the web store as per business requirements with the help of over 1000 modules and themes.

# Find the apt storefront for the online business with over 2000 professional e-commerce templates.

Extensive payment options

# Serve customers with over 50 different payment gateways and methods including electronic wallets, debit and credit cards and much more.

# Gain control over workflow logistics and discounts from the backend.

Sell across Devices

# Reach customers across devices and grow with the mobile-friendly shopping cart in the default PrestaShop template.

# Manage the web store on a mobile device as the platform offers fully responsive designs.

Drive the Business Better

# Control and manage product pages, orders, business statistics, and customer relationships.

# Take the business with newer avenues thanks to multiple languages and the currency support of the suite.

Read the Detailed Article@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441