Aha! is Best Suitable, Cloud-Based, Project Management Software for All Kinds of Businesses

Summary:

Aha! is a small, mid-size, and big business cloud-based project management solution. It is built for the education, energy, finance, policy, legal, business, marketing, medical, commercial, and non-profit industries and others. Task lists, product roadmaps, Kanban boards, collaboration, and analytics are the key features provided. The successful Aha! team consists of quality experts who are eager to share their expertise.

Aha! USP:

Aha! ranks among best project management software, it promotes workflows in agile and scrum methodology. It enables users to create roadmaps for goods, technology, advice, development, and marketing. For their product launch and features, product managers can create plans and visual road maps. Gantt diagrams are generated to display the status of the project. Users can customize the navigation tab, layout, workflow, and collect customer and colleague ideas through a portal. Aha! application includes Jira, Salesforce, Bitbucket, Visual Lab, Slack, Trello, Zendesk, and others.

Aha! Pricing

The price of Float starts at $29 per user per month. Following are the subscription plans –

Start-up – $29/user/month

Premium – $74/user/month

Enterprise – $124/user/month

Enterprise+ -$149/user/month

Aha! Demo

Aha! provides 30 days free trial. Users can use this application for up to 30 days and see if Aha! is the right software for them. They will have access to Enterprise features, and can at any time switch to a paid subscription. By paying annually users can save up to 20% on the subscriptions.

Aha! Features

Product Management

# Provides the summary of our whole portfolio at any point, users can easily access product information and see how it is connected to the overall strategy.

# Effectively shares the roadmap into the vision of the entire organization.

Project Management

# Allows the user to imagine the dreams, make it abstract, and provides the processes of a new framework that focuses on the execution of the plan.

# Integrates the feature of coordinating with cross-functional teams when different teams are working on different tools.

Deliver the client needs

# Builds an overview map that aligns the whole company with the service plans and shows how customers enjoy the services.

# Captures everything at one place and shares the road map to the client in a central place.

