Patrick J Kelly Law Office Provides Social Security Disability Representation

Alameda, California, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Patrick J. Kelly Law Firm is pleased to announce they offer Social Security disability representation. Their team helps clients through the process of applying for Social Security disability to increase their chances of a successful outcome.

Filing for Social Security disability is a complex process that requires careful documentation, attention to detail and a timely submission of all required forms. This is where many individuals make mistakes that cause a denial of their claim. At the Patrick J. Kelly Law Firm, individuals get the assistance they need to ensure they fill out all paperwork properly, gather all the necessary documentation and submit it all on the appropriate timeline to ensure a timely result. They take great pride in helping their clients get a successful outcome for their cases.

While many individuals turn to the Patrick J. Kelly Law Firm for help with their initial claim, the law firm can also help those who need to file an appeal. When individuals are denied a Social Security disability claim, it doesn’t mean they don’t qualify. The team takes a look at the case and provides assistance correcting any mistakes so individuals get the benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation offered can find out more by visiting the Patrick J Kelly Law Office website or by calling 1-510-769-4895.

About the Patrick J. Kelly Law Firm: The Patrick J Kelly Law Office is a Social Security disability law firm that helps individuals with initial claims and appeals. They have the experience necessary to guide individuals through the process for a better chance at a successful outcome. They represent every client with the dedication they need to get results.

