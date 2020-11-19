Softline with the highest Number of New SMB Customers among Kaspersky Lab Partners in 2019

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Softline has received an award from Kaspersky Lab in the category Leader for the Number of SMB customers in 2019.

This October, Kaspersky Lab held their XIVth annual partner conference, Efficient Collaboration. Softline was awarded as Leader for the Number of SMB customers in 2019. The history of cooperation between Softline and Kaspersky Lab—a globally acclaimed leader in terms of cybersecurity and anti-malware—goes back over 20 years. Over this time, Softline has become one of the top three Russian information security companies and received many prestigious awards from Kaspersky Lab in various categories, including for consistent work in all regions of Russia.

The pace of digital transformation is increasing in all business areas. Cybersecurity teams are expected to guarantee the protection of all corporate sites and offices in a short amount of time. At the same time, corporate executives are tending to optimise cybersecurity budgets and want to make them more predictable. These trends create not only new challenges for modern businesses but also new opportunities for organisations that are ready for change. Softline keeps its solution and service portfolio in line with the relevant trends and expands it with new solutions from Kaspersky Lab that cover the entire cybersecurity perimeter and ensure maximum infrastructure protection from all types of cyberthreats. Softline successfully promotes its partner’s products and helps Kaspersky Lab fulfil its mission to create a secure digital space.

“Softline has been cooperating with Kaspersky Lab since the day our company was founded. We are proud of being one of its best-performing vendor partners, demonstrated by the awards that we regularly receive. Softline has been working actively to engage new customers, not only in Russia but also abroad. Ensuring data safety and business continuity has become the most relevant task for SMB customers. Softline has put a lot of effort into raising customer awareness of various types of threat and preparing special offers and promotional campaigns for vendor products. We will do our best to continue protecting our customers with Kaspersky Lab products of the highest quality. We are confident that we will be able to achieve many victories in the future, including in the Enterprise category,”—says Evgeny Ponomarev, Head of Softline’s Kaspersky Channel Sales Group.

About Softline Group

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.

Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.

We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.

Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.

Find out more about Softline at: www.softline.com