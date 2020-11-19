Top 4 Features of Squish Project Management Software

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Squish is a cloud-based project management tool that helps users track developments, client requests, software bugs, help desk tickets and more. It is simple to use and can be set up in minutes. It can be used by project managers, software developers, company managers and marketing managers.

The features provided by Squish are –

• Customized Projects – The Squish project management software platform allows users to customize the interface based on the view they would like to see or present. They can add fields, remove fields and define parameters according to their business requirement.

• Issue Resolution – Squish allows users to monitor issues that arise and keep track of their progress. Users can also view past comments, save and share searchers and monitor any changes to threads.

• Interactive Interface – Squish allows users to stay up to date with all information as the tool provides updates automatically when needed. It allows users to manage and change status from the project home page itself. It provides access control so users can choose who gets to view or edit/modify the data.

• Accessibility – The software can be used from any web enabled devices such as desktops, laptops, tablet’s, smartphones etc. It is perfect for managers that need to travel often. Users do not need a separate app to download, they can access the data direct from a web browser. Squish pricing comes inclusive of setup charges along with unlimited users and projects.

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real time information to the managers and make the performance of tasks easy. In addition, they allow organizations to allocate specific resource for specific tasks. Correct allocation can reduce operational cost and overall risk associated with tasks being performed.

Other project management software tools include ACE Software, Allegra, Apptivo, Breeze, ClickUP, COR, Doodle, Duet, Easy Projects, Float, Flow, Forecast, Freedcamp, Husky, Linkd, Microsoft Corporation, Nifty, Open Projects, Oracle Corporation, ProofHub, Redmine, SAP SE, Squish, Swit and Thrive.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441