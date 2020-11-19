Influenza Diagnostics Market: Growth in Influenza Research

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

According to the latest market research of MarketsandMarkets, “The global Influenza Diagnostics Market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.“

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test type (Molecular (RT-PCR,LAMP, NASBA), Traditional (Viral Culture, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests, Serological Assays)), End user (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2025

Based on the test type, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostics market in 2019. Based on end-user, the global influenza diagnostic market is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019 as the influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced products.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza and an increasing number of influenza screening tests performed in this region are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The major companies in the global influenza diagnostics market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US) and Hologic Inc. (US).