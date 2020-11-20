HoduPBX Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ — HoduPBX is the VoIP IP PBX (News – Alert) Software that streamlines business communication. The software supports a unified platform that aids in improving productivity and facilitating business communication across the globe. Equipped with Android (News – Alert), iOS, and Chrome Extension, HoduPBX offers a wide range of functionality that includes multi-tenant support, least call routing, auto provisioning, audio conference, BLF & presence, prepaid and postpaid billing, PayPal (News – Alert) & Stripe Payment gateway integration, real-time analytics, and much more. The IP PBX software is capable of efficiently handling 1000+ concurrent calls and 10000+ extensions on a single server.

Moreover, this multi-tenant IP PBX Software is most beneficial for ITSPs (Internet Telephony (News – Alert) Service Providers), ISPs (Internet Service Providers), Hosted PBX Service Providers and Telecoms to offer best-in-class hosted PBX services. HoduSoft is compatible with customizing its solution that best fits the requirements of an organization. In addition, the IP PBX Software provides add-on features such as reseller module, queue monitor, SMS and voice transcription. Whether a business demands an intuitive, user-friendly, robust or scalable IP PBX software, HoduPBX perfectly fits each category.

“It’s a precious moment for HoduSoft to receive the Internet Telephony Excellence Award. Our team has worked enthusiastically from the inception of our company. Their dedication and participation contributed to much flourishing success of HoduSoft; special thanks to all our customers and partners for trusting us.” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder & CBDO at HoduSoft.

“Congratulations to HoduSoft for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. HoduPBX has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC (News – Alert).

About HoduSoft

Since 2015 HoduSoft has been contributing business VoIP solutions across the globe. The company is well-known for being cost-effective and being the best solution provider, making a business communication a flawless process. HoduSoft holds more than 50 partners worldwide, representing several products of HoduSoft that incorporate HoduPBX, HoduCC, HoduConf & HoduBS. HoduSoft has presented various VoIP products with top-class performance and stability to its 200+ customers spread across 6 continents globally.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

HoduSoft Contact:

Kartik Khambhati

Co-Founder & CBDO

kartik.khambhati@hodusoft.com

USA : +1 707-708-4638, India: +91-8866728362

Source: https://www.tmcnet.com/voip/news/articles/446896-hodupbx-honored-delivering-exceptional-ip-communications-solutions.htm