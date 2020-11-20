Indonesia Startup Insight 2020 to be Held Online for the First Time, Featuring a Lineup of Prominent Speakers

Singapore, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ — To be held online as a virtual conference for the first time, Indonesia Startup Insight (ISI) 2020 will take place from 25th to 28th November 2020, bringing together movers and shakers in the Indonesian business and startup scene together to exchange ideas, bridge knowledge gaps, and reimagine how the future of business and technology will look like.

Organised by Business Indonesia Singapore Association (BISA) with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore, this year’s event will see participation from over 100 companies and organisations, including ATM Capital, Bank of Singapore, Indogen Capital, Investor Ready, UMG Myanmar, Social Collider, and KADIN Indonesia Singapore Committee, as well as sponsors Ducatus, ID Integrated, Perspectives Design, Affluence Public Relations and Rock Paper Scissors among many others.

Stephanus Titus Widjaja, Founder and Director of BISA, said, “Since its inception in 2015, ISI has grown into a leading platform for start-ups and businesses to come together to explore ideas and best practices that have the potential to help advance growth and opportunities as a whole. Given the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is a challenging yet fascinating time for businesses in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and we are expecting more native Indonesians and Indonesia Diaspora to take part this year.”

Delving into the theme of “Reshaping Our Future”, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities to reshape the future in the post-COVID-19 environment, the keynote sessions will provide delegates a comprehensive insight on generating and disseminating actionable knowledge for startups and businesses in Indonesia and beyond.

An esteemed panel of speakers from diverse industry and background, including business, fintech and the government, will be speaking at the keynote session, including Ngurah Swajaya, Director General for America and European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. Ir. Hari Santosa Sungkari, M.H., Deputy Chairman, Infrastructure and Destination Development, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Rwanda to Indonesia, Antonius Tanan, Independent Commissioner, Ciputra Development and Metrodata Electronics, Terence Seow, Managing Director of Bank of Singapore, as well as Oddie Randa, Country Director of Gushcloud Indonesia.

Topics that will be covered include sustainability, fintech, artificial intelligence, gender equality and inclusivity, helping businesses understand the myriad opportunities that presents itself in a rapidly-changing landscape that is getting increasingly digitalised.

“The rapid change in technology and business landscape, driven by the onset of the ongoing pandemic, has given rise to new opportunities that has never seen before. Against this background, the keynote speakers we invited this year are all leaders and trendsetters within their respective industries. We believe that their insights and sharing on new industry and technological trends will inspire and empower businesses to do more in embracing innovation for the new generation,” added Stephanus.

In addition to the keynote session, ISI will also play host to the annual Startup Pitch Challenge, a first-of-its-kind competition for start-ups based in Indonesia or established by a Indonesian diaspora.

The Challenge provides budding start-ups a platform to present their business plans, analyses and strategies to a panel of expert judges who are industry influencers and entrepreneurs from various industries including commodities, fintech and creative sectors. It also allows fellow entrepreneurs to gain first-hand insights into the innovative approaches Indonesian start-ups adopt in pivoting their businesses further.

Leading to the event, each start-up will be guided by a mentor who will provide counsel and advice on their proposals in preparation for the competition. Entries will follow a rigorous judging process, based on the originality, creativity and scalability of their proposals, with the champion to be presented a free ticket to the Alibaba Entrepreneurship Fund Jumpstarter 2021 Global Pitch Competition.

Tickets to the ISI are on sale from USD10. Full access passes to the event are also available. Detailed event programme and information, speaker profiles and tickets are available online at id.startupinsight.asia.

About Indonesia Startup Insight

Indonesia Startup Insight (ISI) is a platform for start-ups, investors, enthusiasts or individuals looking for start-up partners to gain exposure and network on Indonesia’s start-up environment.

ISI also aims to showcase innovative start-up ideas in front of the potential investors in Singapore and Asia. Since the inaugural event in 2015, ISI has grown in prominence as the biggest Indonesian start-up event in Singapore.

For more information, please visit id.startupinsight.asia.

About Business Indonesia Singapore Association

Business Indonesia Singapore Association (BISA) is a business networking platform for Indonesia and Singapore that supports businesses through various services, with the aim to help them scale their businesses in Southeast Asia and globally.

Established in 2009 by Indonesian entrepreneur Mr. Stephanus Titus Widjaja, BISA helps businesses, local and international, by providing them growth opportunities based to the latest global market trends.

BISA also organises events, training sessions, conferences, seminars, business trips/tours, corner meetings, and virtual webinars to guide, strategise, and interlink several business opportunists to the global stakeholders for their business growth.

For more information, please visit www.bisakita.com.

Annex A

Keynote Speakers for ISI 2020

Ngurah Swajaya

Director General for America and European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia

Ngurah Swajaya, was the first Indonesian Ambassador to ASEAN in March 2010.

Ngurah has been involved in several international, United Nations and ASEAN negotiations. In February 2016, he was appointed as Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore.

He is currently serving as the Director General for America and European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Dr. Ir. Hari Santosa Sungkari, M. H.

Deputy Chairman, Infrastructure and Destination Development, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia

Dr. Ir. Hari Santosa Sungkari is currently Deputy Chairman of Infrastructure at Creative Economy Agency of Indonesia.

As a software technopreneur, Dr. Ir. Hari is also a mentor, teacher, and coach to individuals who are seeking to improve their IT and technology skills.

With a research paper under his belt, as well as a strong knowledge and experience in the technology-business industry, Dr. Ir. Hari will provide his enlightening knowledge and insight in ISI 2010 as a speaker.

Dr. Michael Goutama

Vice Chairman, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN)

Chairman, KADIN Singapore Committee

Dr. Michael Goutama is the Chairman of Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Singapore Committee. He has diverse businesses and investments. Several of his business have synergistically joint-ventured with several Asian and European companies. He also serves as a Strategic Advisor to various private and public-listed companies as well as government.

Dr. Goutama is currently a Professor at University of Tsukuba, Japan at the Algae Biomass and Energy System R&D Center (ABES), Graduate School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

Caroline Stockmann

Chief Executive, Association of Corporate Treasures (ACT)

Caroline Stockmann has over 25 years’ experience in senior finance, commercial and strategic posts at a number of charitable and commercial organisations including Southbank Centre, Novartis Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland) and Unilever/ Bestfoods.

Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive of ACT, Caroline held the position of Chief Financial Officer at The British Council, the UK’s largest charity and prior to that at Save the Children International.

Martyn Terpilowski

President Director, PT Bhumi Varta Technology

Martyn Terpilowski has lived in Asia nearly 20 years, mainly in Tokyo and Hong Kong where he has held various positions in Financial Markets, Private Banking, Family Offices and the Hedge Fund space.

After setting up his own boutique Venture Capital business in Singapore in late 2016, Martyn moved to Indonesia during 2018 to focus on his primary investment Bhumi Varta Technology. Martyn’s focus is on funding, partnerships, recruitment and all other commercial roles.

Antonius Tanan

Independent Commissioner, Ciputra Development and Metrodata Electronics

Antonius Tanan started his journey with Ciputra Group in 1987 and is now an Independent Commissioner with the company. Since 2005, Antonius has been active spreading entrepreneurship in Indonesia and other countries to provide empowerment and motivation for Indonesian migrant workers.

Having graduated from various word-class universities in Engineering, Business and Management, Urban Development, and Education, Antonius is also active in the humanitarian, social, and education sectors of Indonesia.

Terence Seow

Managing Director, Bank of Singapore

Terence Seow is Managing Director at Bank of Singapore. He has more than 35 years of banking and financial services experience in his career and has worked for many well-known global institutions.

He is fluent in English and Chinese and can speak conversational Bahasa Indonesia. Passionate in understanding about global events and disruptive changes, he is also an avid observer of world events, and he is well regarded for his views and outlook in investments.

Adam Brandley

CEO, The Independent Stock Market

CEO & Executive Producer, America’s Real Deal

Adam Brandley is CEO of The Independent Stock Market Corporations and the CEO and Executive Producer of America’s Real Deal, a new TV show where America gets to invest in new companies instead of the sharks.

Derek Kwik

Managing Partner, BraveSoldier Venture Capital

Derek Kwik is an accomplished author, lecturer, and TEDx speaker.

With more than 25 years of APAC market entry experience, his background in investment banking, direct investment and management consulting, and fundraising reflects his capabilities as a successful entrepreneur.

He is also involved in various humanitarian foundations, such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (SPCA) and youth education initiatives with Junior Achievement.

Rebecca Zeffert

Founder & Executive Director, Israel-Asia Center.

Rebecca Zeffert is the founder and executive director of the Israel-Asia Center.

The Israel-Asia Center is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a shared future between Israel and Asia – by informing, empowering and connecting the Israel-Asia leaders of tomorrow, and developing programs focused on building a better, more sustainable future in the Asian Century.

Ronny Tome

Co-Founder, Ducatus Global

Ronny Tome is the co-founder of the Ducatus group of businesses based in Singapore, which he founded in 2016, and is behind the launch of the commercially driven cryptocurrency, Ducatus Coin (DUC).

After graduating from university 1995, Ronny moved to Bali, Indonesia where he began building an impressive entrepreneurial career. From 1998 to 2016, Ronny gained experience as an entrepreneur, business partner and property developer, through several of his own businesses.

His Excellency Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye

High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Rwanda to Indonesia

His Excellency Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye is High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Rwanda to Indonesia. Previously, he was the Minister of State in charge of Transport in Rwanda.

An engineer by profession, he is a construction business leader with experience in both operational, research, academic, managerial, and leadership roles in construction project business in developing countries.

His Excellency Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye holds a Master’s in construction project management from The University of Manchester.

Oddie Randa

Country Director, Gushcloud Indonesia

Oddie Randa is Gushcloud Indonesia Country Director. He manages the business and implements rigorous management process and takes responsibility for profit, revenue, cash, and quality targets. He also oversees talent and music units. Furthermore, he provides insights and inputs on how Gushcloud could scale its presence in Indonesia.

He started at Gushcloud Indonesia as its Country Manager in 2013 and was promoted as Country Director in 2016. Under his management, he was able to grow a team of two employees to 70 today, as well as gaining trust and maintaining long-term relationships with many of Gushcloud clients.

Annex B

Judges for ISI Startup Pitch Battle 2020

Andrew Glass

Founder & CEO, Avatar Commodities

Head of Sales & Partnerships Asia Pacific, Viridios Capital

Andrew Glass has had a diverse career in international commodities for over 25 years, posted in four continents, in a variety of disciplines with a range of physical trading & financial organisations.

He is a passionate advocate of leading positive evolution in commodity markets with innovation, collaboration, transparency & accountability.

In 2017 he founded Avatar Commodities, which successfully designed, built & delivered significant change & value for Anglo American, later joining them as head of iron ore trading.

Charina Widjaja

Managing Director & CEO, DFW Creative Pte Ltd

CMO, Geekzilla Pte Ltd

Charina Widjaja is Managing Director and CEO of DFW Creative Pte Ltd, an integrated marketing agency, as well as CMO of Geekzilla Pte Ltd.

A visionary leader with a results-driven attitude, Charina has over 8 years of experience leading and increasing growth in small and medium businesses.

She has worked with clienteles from lifestyle brands to Fortune 500 companies, her foresight has led her to create innovative marketing platforms such as Digital Fashion Week, generating more than SGD$28 million in PR value.

Frans Budi Pranata

CFO, PT Ucoach Djivasrana Grahasada

Frans Budi Pranata is a seasoned Finance Director and CFO with 29 years of professional experience in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and retail, in both multinational and local companies.

He started his career in one of the “Big Four” public accountant firm, before focusing on corporate finance roles by taking on the role of finance director in various enterprises, including Zalora.

Frans holds a PhD in Management, as well as MBA and bachelor’s in accounting. He is also a certified CFA, registered accountant, and business coach.

Daniel Stuart Smith

Head of Corporate Development, MatchMove Pay Pte. Ltd

Daniel Stuart Smith is skilled in business strategy, transaction origination & negotiation, portfolio management, business transformation, executive leadership, and corporate finance.

Daniel has been Senior Investment Advisor and CFO for three prominent Family Offices in London and Singapore. In addition, he has held executive leadership roles across Asia & Europe focusing on Strategy, Corporate Development and Investments. His experience includes executive leadership and portfolio management of private equity-backed businesses.

Jeffrey Nah

Managing Director, JN Capital & Growth Advisory Pte Ltd

Jeffrey Nah is a former banker turned entrepreneur and investor with 40-years business experience across Asia Pacific. He has lived in 7 countries and built businesses across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand.

He is a Venture Builder and Investor in technology, education, healthcare, security and media startups and venture capital funds, including 500Startups, Wavemaker Partners, Blue Cloud Ventures. He is also an adjunct lecturer with universities such as NTU Singapore and NUS.

Russ Neu

Founder & CEO, Social Collider

Associate Director, Impact Initiatives, at Quest Ventures

Russ Neu is the Founder and CEO of Social Collider, an aggregator of resources for social enterprises and impact organisations in Singapore. He is also an Associate Director, Impact Initiatives, at Quest Ventures, a leading venture fund for technology companies that have scalability and replicability in large internet communities.

In his former role as the global lead for diversity and inclusion at Flex, one of the world’s largest solution providers that designs and builds products for smarter living, Russ was responsible for crafting and executing programs for the company and society at large.

Dr Nisha Kohli

Founder & Executive Director, Nichefin Consulting

Dr. Nisha Kohli is passionate about bringing positive changes in the start-up ecosystem as well as corporate value creation. She helps start-ups and scaling up companies in raising finance (equity and debt) by performing preliminary due diligence, financial projections and valuations, preparing pitch decks, and introducing them to investors.

Dr. Nisha is an International Partner at World Business Angel Investment Fund and was awarded Corporate Governance Research Scholar Award in 2018 from the International Corporate Governance Network.