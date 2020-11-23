Location of Things Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Location of Things Market size was valued at USD 5,562.1 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 34.07%. The location of things market by indoor type includes indoor location and outdoor location. Business has changed color from the stereotype to a more vibrant and inclusive role thanks to penetrative power of internet and rolling out of Internet of Things (IoT) between devices. Internet of Things (IoT) convergence has extended beyond the ordinary to foster growth in a similar market-intensive identity named Location of Things (LoT) market giving detailed and incisive insights in social-media management (SMM) monitoring to real-time asset maintenance and there is no stopping growth in location of things market.

Expansion has led to device expression and remote location based authorization of device parameters and device-prioritization for instance covering connected cars, connected home, smart city, mobile advertising and ambient intelligence boosting technological upgrades in LoT market. Right from wearables and smart watches down to far-away vending machines, Internet of things has made a global impact in feeding user with health warnings and fitness-criteria down to customer touch points relaying vehicle-breakdown information with help of arithmetic program interface (API) wizards. This has set norms in industry growth with location of things.

Access Location of Things Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/location-of-things-lot-market

Advertising in every nook of the city with out of home (OOH) technology and IoT is gaining root. Traditional outmoded banner advertising becoming a tad unpopular, Location of things and IoT has left its indelible mark in famed hallmarks of advertising. Machine to Machine dependence enabling internet of things connectivity and device governance with devices frequently in touch with their counterparts present a full-bloom growth channel for Internet of Things (IoT) market.

On an upside Location of Things (LoT) market will gain increasingly due to personal vehicle connectivity with enhanced telecommunication and collaboration technologies and all-round gains are predicted. The location of things market by application includes navigation type, location based customer engagement and advertising platform, location based social media monitoring, IOT Asset Management and IOT Location Intelligence.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Mapping and Navigation

Asset Management

Location Intelligence

Media and Marketing Engagement

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government, Defense, and Utilities

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Key industries include Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, PLC, Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes, HERE, Telogis, and Tibco Software. Target audience in location of things market is application vendors, IOT provider companies, Academic and research institutes and Government associations.

Request a Sample Copy of Location of Things Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/location-of-things-lot-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com