360quadrants Releases List Of Best Marketing Automation Software Companies Of 2020

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing automation software is the high-tech platform that helps in optimally managing all marketing-related processes along with marketing campaigns across various channels. By using this software, it becomes possible for users to target leads with auto generated emails and messages that are relevant to them. The main aim of marketing automation software is to work along with marketing strategies and manage leads throughout so that they are converted into customers.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best marketing automation software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking Quadrants are generated post an analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the marketing automation software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis, which helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF MARKETING AUTOMATION SOFTWARE COMPANIES

360Quadrants has evaluated over 35 companies offering marketing automation software, out of which the top 23 vendors were categorized and placed on quadrants such as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

HubSpot Marketing Hub, Oracle Corporation, Acoustic, and Pardot have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

ClickDimensions, Kizen, and OntraPort have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and an innovative business strategy which helps them in growing consistently.

Gamooga, Autopilot, Iterable, WebEngage, Marketo, Mautic, Drip, MoEngage, Resulticks, Nurture, GetResponse, and Cordial have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but a poor business strategy.

Act-On, SAS Institute Inc., SharpSpring, ActiveCampaign, and Keap have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Top Marketing Automation Software companies have been rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors.

An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 80+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research on marketing automation software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Email Marketing, Project Management Software, and Social Media Management Software.