Anker Innovations Introduces Top Selling Products as Perfect Gadget Gifts for the Festive Season

Singapore, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Anker Innovations’ selection of exciting stocking stuffers is all set to supercharge this holiday season. Known as the global leader in charging technology, it has expanded its product offerings in recent years to include a range of highly regarded and highly reliable consumer appliances.

The company’s decade-long prominence in the industry has firmly established it as a house-hold name for mobile charging accessories, with a reputation for well thought out features and exceptional value. Proprietary technology like Anker’s PowerIQ and pioneering usage of advanced materials like Gallium​ Nitride (GaN) components have further propelled the company’s prestige, earning it endorsements from companies such as Apple and Nintendo, as well as individual consumers alike. Eufy and Soundcore, which are Anker’s consumer electronics and audio brands respectively, have been equally well received – with products in both lines attracting rave reviews from customers.

Eufy’s HomeVac series, which includes the S11 Go, is a versatile machine that has the power to deep clean carpets of entangled debris and is also gentle enough to handle delicate surfaces. The Eufy S11Go is an efficient and capable performer, constructed to be compact enough to complement any household, big or small.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 and the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds are, likewise, products in Anker’s catalogue which are big on performance. Delivering outsized audio on the go or at home, they are perfect for crystal clear phone calls as well as enjoying music on the go. With wireless headphones and earbuds quickly becoming a fixture in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, a good quality pair will find frequent use.

Another indispensable feature of daily life is gatherings, meetings and conferences conducted over the internet. With Christmas and the new year just around the corner, the Anker PowerConf would come in handy to keep in touch with friends and family. In keeping with Anker Innovations’ design philosophy, smart technology is embedded within its small form factor. This helps to maintain audio clarity so

sound quality is continuously optimised in a variety of scenarios.

With so many exciting options available and the year coming to an end, why not discover the joy of giving AND​ ​receiving this festive season, and round off 2020 on a high note with the following favourite gadgets from Anker Innovations.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go

Go cordless with a powerful yet light-weight stick vacuum.

Anker PowerConf

Have crystal clear conversations at your important teleconferences with Anker’s bluetooth speakerphone.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2

A versatile pair of water resistant earbuds that provides inspiring audio in excess of 7 hours on a single charge!

Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

ANKER’s premium line of earbuds integrates state of the art technology with tailor-made personalisation, giving listeners a superb sound experience for up to 8 hours!

Anker PowerPort PD+ 4

The fast charger that charges more devices, quicker.

Products are available on the Anker Flagship LazMall store, Anker Shopee Official Store, and the Anker Showroom @ Tech House, B1-128 Northpoint City (South Wing).

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support high-quality wireless audio, home security, and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com

