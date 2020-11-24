Ecosmob announce asterisk video conferencing solution development services

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies private limited, one of the leading VoIP solution providers, has announced custom development services for asterisk video conferencing solutions.

On the occasion of the launch of asterisk video conferencing solution development services, the VP of Ecosmob said, “No doubt there are several video and audio-conferencing solutions based on both software and hardware, but Ecosmob video conferencing solution offers unmatched performance.

Our video conferencing solution is packed with several advanced features, including music on hold, entry-exit chimes, recording, scheduling, and polling of calls. It also offers flexibility in the method to create conference calls with the moderator overseeing operations. It also offers several modes, including one to many, many to one, and many to many presentations, chats, and video conversations. The participant can join and hang up with ease.”

Usually, the audio quality is neglected in several conferencing solutions. Ecosmob has primarily focused on audio bit rate, codec, sampling, factoring, and protocol blending in internet bandwidth to ensure audio does not distort or break during the conferencing.

Ecosmob has also used several codecs to make the best asterisk video conferencing solution for businesses of all sizes. They have also included WebRTC in its conferencing solution. It has expertly integrated audio-video codecs to reduce the internet load, better live streaming, and reduced operational cost.

Ecosmob conferencing solution is entirely based on software and doesn’t require any hardware for its operations. It only requires a microphone, desktop computer, webcam, and a headset to use the conferencing solution effectively. It can be used from mobile as well as desktop from any place as per your convenience.

Businesses looking for asterisk video conferencing solution development services can get in touch with Ecosmob Technologies private limited to get a customized conferencing solution.

