AI School Of India Announces WAICY 2020 India Competition Winners

New Delhi, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — The nationwide AI competition for schools initiated by AI School of India in partnership with WAICY, USA (World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth) has come to an exciting finish with the announcement of the Winners.

The competition was initiated with the premise and belief that with the knowledge of how AI works and its impact, children have the potential to create innovative solutions to real world problems thereby transforming our societies and shaping the future of our planet.

“Since the competition kick-off in September 2020, the WAICY India AI competition attracted participation of more than 750 students from over 72 schools across India. The competition was categorized based on 2 age groups. Thought provoking and real world topics were given to kids. Children in Grade 3 to 7 worked on the topic ‘AI or Earth’, and children in Grades 8 to 12 worked on ‘AI for Social Good’”, according to AI School of India.

“We were really amazed by the AI projects submitted and are glad to see so many students engage themselves to learn and use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to solve real world problems” said Mr Ramana Prasad, Chairman, AI School of India.

Internationally renowned academicians & computer science research scientists Dr. Wolfgang Slany, Professor, Graz University of Technology, Austria and Dr. Ken Kahn, Professor, Oxford University, UK were the two judges who were kind enough to select the winners out of the many entities received by AISI.

The winners in the category ‘AI for Earth’, Grades 3 – 7 was the team GWS C7A from Christwood International school, Chennai. The team developed and presented a Chat Bot that will integrate with an air filtration unit. The first runners-up in this category was the Humanoids team from BVM Global @ Bengaluru school, Bengaluru, and the second runners-up was the team The Fabulous Four from BVM Global @ Bollineni hillside school, Chennai.

The Winners in the ‘AI for Social Good’ Grades 8 – 12 was the team Pollutio Fixers from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Atmakuri Rama Rao School, Hyderabad. This team presented their innovation via their project on a machine learning program that predicts fuel efficiency data from an automobile. The first runner-up was the team Estella from Queen’s Convent school, Delhi while the second runners-up was the team AI Techies of The Ashok Leyland School, Hosur.

During the competition, AI School of India provided guidance to support school kids who participated. The winners and the runners-up will receive exclusive prizes from AI School of India, and also get to move ahead and showcase their AI talent in the upcoming WAICY 2020 Global Competition.

About AISI

AISI is an online Tutor Led learning platform providing AI courses to students at home, to women at home and to schools. We seek to empower children to explore, learn & create with AI in an age-appropriate environment.

At AISI, we recognize the urgent need of how best to prepare children to be successful in their careers, to be lifelong learners and to flourish in the era of AI. We believe that AI learning should be fun, creative, collaborative, ethical, empathetic, inclusive, purposeful & for social good.

The AI School of India Founders and Governing Board who have been involved with education, robotics and computer science for decades, have created a new student-centered remote-learning landscape focused on the five big ideas of AI.