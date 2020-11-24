Andrew Jones Auctions has Two Online-Only Auctions Planned for December (the 6th and the 8th), in Time for The Holidays

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions has two major events planned for December – just in time for the holidays. A Design for the Home and Garden Auction will be held on Sunday, December 6th, followed by a Home for the Holidays Sale just two days later, on Tuesday, December 8th. Both auctions will be online-only affairs, starting at 11 am Pacific time.

“We have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to handle a number of important collections this year and achieve remarkable prices,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones. “I am proud to end the year as strongly as we began, with fantastic property from private collections in our Design for the Home and Garden auction.”

Mr. Jones added, “We are all spending more time in a limited orbit these days, so acquiring a historic work can bring a worldly, cultural experience home. The Home for the Holidays sale is the ideal venue to find wonderful art glass, fine jewelry and accessories that make perfect gifts or personal treats.”

The Design for the Home and Garden auction will feature nearly 300 lots from various private collections and estates, highlighted by property from a Montecito residence. Included in the collection is a selection of important Italian antiques and fine carpets. Highlights are an impressive pair of late 19th century Italian Rococo style giltwood mirrors (est. $10,000-$15,000), an imposing late 17th century Italian Baroque walnut credenza, Tuscany (est. $6,000-$8,000) and a selection of fine antique carpets led by an exquisite Bakshaish example (est. $6,000-$8,000).

Also from the Montecito collection is a late 18th century Italian Neoclassical giltwood console table from Tuscany, formerly in the Caracciolo collection (est. $3,000-$5,000), a pair of mid-18th century Batavian parcel gilt and ebonized torchères (est. $2,000-$3,000) and a William IV brass mounted hardwood bookcase cabinet in the manner of Gillows (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Carpets and tapestries from a prominent Roman family include a Kerman carpet from South Central Persia (est. $3,000-$5,000), a Bakhtiari carpet from Southwest Persia (est. $5,000-$7,000) and a late 17th century Flemish Baroque verdure tapestry (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Fine silver will be led by a collection of horse racing trophies by Tiffany & Co., including a silver gilt Hollywood Gold Cup for Cutlass Reality (est. $1,000-$1,500), a Mark Searce 14kt gold Kentucky julep cup (est. $7,000-$9,000) and a Fisher New York Racing Association trophy awarded to Willie Shoemaker and Cicada, 1961 (est. $500-$700). Additional highlights are a set of four Tony Duquette silver and brass salt and pepper casters, circa 1940 (est. $800-$1,200) and an elaborate Edward VII two-handled tray by Charles Favell & Co., Sheffield, 1906 (est. $2,500-$3,500).

An outstanding offering of exceptional and rare fine art features two works by the inimitable Anna Mary Robertson (Grandma) Moses, including a charming and timely winter scene titled The Bridge, 1958 (est. $20,000-$30,000), three original works by Bernard Lorjou, two lithographs by Thomas Hart Benton (each est. $1,000-$1,500), a moody view of San Francisco Bay by William Alexander Coulter (est. $3,000-$5,000), two lots of limited-edition Gustav Klimt collotypes including a set from the Pallas Athene series (est. $2,000-$3,000), as well as works by Lorser Feitelson, George Van Millett, Manila Valdez, George Rouault, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Harry Fenn and Pierre Garnier, among others.

Other notable works will include a bold orange and gold blown glass red ochre chandelier by Dale Chihuly (est. $40,000-$60,000), a Meissen porcelain dinner service in the Indian pattern (est. $2,000-$4,000), an extensive Royal Copenhagen porcelain dinner service in the Blue Fluted Lace pattern (est. $200-$3,500), a René Lalique Deux Figurines frosted glass mantel clock (est. $3,000-$5,000), a monumental 19th century Continental Neoclassical style stained walnut figural overdoor clock (est. $15,000-$20,000) and a Louis XVI gilt bronze mounted parquetry and Vernis Martin bonheur du jour by Paul Sormani (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Property from the estate of June Ebensteiner of West Lake Village, California is highlighted by a wonderful Chinese Export lacquer bureau cabinet (est. $5,000-$7,000) and a selection of wonderful and whimsical lighting, such as a pair of Louis XVI-style gilt bronze and cut glass girandoles (est. $1,500-$2,000), as well as two pairs of gilt metal and glass parrot form wall lights in the manner of Maison Baguès.

The Home for the Holidays sale features fine jewelry, led by a 2-carat diamond and gold ring (est. $3,500-$4,500) and a Bvlgari 18kt gold omega collar (est. $4,000-$6,000). A wide variety of art glass tableware and sculpture from makers such as Baccarat and Daum will include a cut dart amethyst vase (est. $2,000-$3,000), Kosta Boda, an array of Lalique, Orrefors, Suzanne Pascal, St. Louis and Steuben. Designer costume jewelry and handbags by Chanel (est. $300-$700), accessories by Asprey, Cartier, Erte, Tiffany & Co. and Tiffany Studios will also be featured, along with a selection of silver boxes and cases, as well as a set of Stuart Devlin egg ornaments (est. $300-$500) and other treasures.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Safe, physically distanced previews will be held by appointment only at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery, Thursday through Saturday, December 3rd-5th, from 10-5 (Pacific time). The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Absentee bids will also be accepted. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008.

To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the online-only auctions scheduled for December 6th and 8th, please visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com.

