Lucintel Forecasts the Global Consumer MEMS IMU Chip Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-04-06 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global consumer MEMS IMU chip market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, wearable device, and gaming device markets. The global consumer MEMS IMU chip market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for motion sensing smartphones, the rising adoption of wearable smart devices, and the growing use in gaming applications.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in consumer MEMS IMU chip market to 2031 by type (6-axis and others), application (smartphones, wearable devices, gaming devices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 6-axis will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, smartphone is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on consumer MEMS IMU chip market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Bosch, TDK, STMicroelectronics, Senodia, QST Corporation are the major suppliers in the consumer MEMS IMU chip market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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