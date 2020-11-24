Best Project Management Software – Basecamp: Makes Collaboration Easier

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Basecamp is a cloud-based online project management tool that is focused on developing a simple interface. With Basecamp, the users can create projects, document progress and manage tasks. It is real-time web-based communication software that helps teams stay on the same page. Basecamp offers to-do-lists, a schedule, calendaring, due dates and file-sharing, manage the message board, keep track of priority tasks and actionable items, upload documents and files, add people to the project for communication, message and chat with your colleagues, and many more. Basecamp project management app can be accessed in your browser and from mobile phone.

Basecamp Features

• Basecamp project management software allows the user to add clients and give them limited viewing or editing rights

• Basecamp is very simple to create a project. Anyone can add team members and their details for giving the project higher transparency.

• Basecamp software can create discussion topics, add content including attachments and send to people in the project. The discussion details will appear on the project home page when the user logs in. It also manages to send an email to people not added in the Basecamp project.

• Anyone can perform admin role from the team members so they can manage the project on Basecamp. You can assign them different access or editing levels to maintain control over the process.

• The Basecamp calendar is quite allows to see projects, events and deadlines in one view. The project calendar includes events and to-dos of the project and a stand-alone calendar includes other stuff.

• Campfires is a Basecamp real-time chat tool that enable the user to chat in real time with your co-workers to deal the issues. Pings are the private messages that can send to just one person. Two types of Basecamp pricing available for the users

Choose Best Project management software in 2020

Project Management Software

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real-time information to the managers and make the performance of tasks easy. In addition, they allow organizations to allocate specific resource for specific tasks. Correct allocation can reduce operational cost and the overall risk associated with tasks being performed.

