Ghana Tech Summit 2020

Ghana, Africa, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ghana Tech Summit brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, digital marketers and creatives under one roof together to address humanity’s greatest challenges via technology and entrepreneurship under the mandate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Ghana Tech Summit has a long term roadmap as a 13 year initiative of the Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) – the World’s first and largest digital accelerator that accelerates 1,000 companies to market annually across 90 countries entirely online.

Theme: Beyond the Return- The Decade for Africa

Former speakers at our summits: Jack Dorsey (Founder of Twitter), Ben Horowitz (Investor Twitter, Facebook), Tim Draper (Investor in Skype, Hotmail etc); Ndaba Mandela- President of Rising Foundation, Naveen Jain (Founder of Moon Express, Viome etc.); Current President of Haiti Jovenel Moise; Sophia the Celebrity Robot (Hanson Robotics), Vicky Jeudy from Netflix Orange is the New Black; and VP+CEOs from Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Uber and more.

Access: Live Virtual Streaming

Speaker Count: 50 Global Speakers / Audience Count: 3000 Digital Delegates for the day

Website: www.ghanatechsummit.com